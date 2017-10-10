RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI_u.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 10 (Reuters) - RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust :RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust announces normal course issuer bid.RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust - RioCan is authorized to acquire up to a maximum of 32.5 million of its units for cancellation over next 12 months​.RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍RioCan intends to fund purchases out of its available cash and undrawn credit facilities​.RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍RioCan may begin to purchase units on or about October 20, 2017 and bid will terminate on October 19, 2018​.

Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust : Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust announces financial results and 8.1 percent growth in continuing operating funds from operations for the second quarter of 2016 . Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust says Canadian same store NOI increased 0.8 percent, or $1.1 million in Q2 compared to same period in 2015 . Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust says qtrly operating FFO was $0.42 per unit . Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly FFO per unit $0.41 . Q2 FFO per share view C$0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .All figures in C$.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust : Riocan, allied and Diamondcorp to sell residential component of well to Tridel and Woodbourne .Allied Properties says deal for $180 million.

Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust : Riocan announces firm agreement to acquire cppib's interest in four properties and provides an update on recent acquisition activities . As a result of purchase, riocan will own 100% of four assets . Transaction will be funded through internal resources including lines of credit . Riocan real estate investment trust says riocan will not assume any additional mortgage debt from seller in connection with acquisition . Riocan announces firm agreement to acquire CPPIB'S interest in four properties and provides an update on recent acquisition activities . Riocan real estate investment trust says riocan will purchase CPPIB'S 50% interest at an aggregate purchase price of $352 million . Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust says will not assume any additional mortgage debt from seller in connection with acquisition . Transaction will be funded through internal resources including lines of credit .Acquisition is immediately accretive, expected to generate additional annualized net operating income of about $18 million.

Plaza Retail REIT : Under agreement, Riocan sold 50% managing interest in three properties at an aggregate sale price of $11.5 million . Under terms of arrangement, Plaza will manage three assets and oversee redevelopment efforts for joint venture .Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust and Plaza Retail REIT announce joint venture to redevelop three properties.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust:Reit - entered agreement with Blackstone real estate partners VIII to sell its U.S. portfolio of 49 retail properties.Estate - to sell U.S. portfolio of 49 retail properties at total sale price of US$1.9 billion or C$2.7 billion.Reit says will take advantage of an opportunity to repatriate capital estimated to be approximately C$1.2 billion.Reit-entered into an agreement with Blackstone real estate partners VIII to sell its U.S. portfolio of 49 retail properties.Says RioCan will receive approximately C$1.2 billion of net proceeds.Says Morgan Stanley and rbc capital markets are acting as financial advisors.Reit - established and put in place strategy that will both reduce dilutive effects of sale and allow RioCan to fortify balance sheet in 2016.Says Blackstone will assume or repay the debt on the portfolio of about US$0.9 billion.Reit says taxes and transaction costs to be incurred by the trust are expected to be approximately US$130 million.Reit - from proceeds,c$510 million will be used to repay lines that were used to complete co's acquisition of kimco's interest in 23 properties.Says remaining portion of net proceeds of approximately C$725 million will be used to reduce debt.