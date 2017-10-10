RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI_u.TO)
24.57CAD
23 Oct 2017
$0.08 (+0.33%)
$24.49
$24.47
$24.59
$24.44
307,909
583,889
$27.25
$23.46
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Oct 10 (Reuters) - RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust
Plaza Retail REIT
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust announces results of its strategic review of the trust's U.S. operations
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust:Reit - entered agreement with Blackstone real estate partners VIII to sell its U.S. portfolio of 49 retail properties.Estate - to sell U.S. portfolio of 49 retail properties at total sale price of US$1.9 billion or C$2.7 billion.Reit says will take advantage of an opportunity to repatriate capital estimated to be approximately C$1.2 billion.Reit-entered into an agreement with Blackstone real estate partners VIII to sell its U.S. portfolio of 49 retail properties.Says RioCan will receive approximately C$1.2 billion of net proceeds.Says Morgan Stanley and rbc capital markets are acting as financial advisors.Reit - established and put in place strategy that will both reduce dilutive effects of sale and allow RioCan to fortify balance sheet in 2016.Says Blackstone will assume or repay the debt on the portfolio of about US$0.9 billion.Reit says taxes and transaction costs to be incurred by the trust are expected to be approximately US$130 million.Reit - from proceeds,c$510 million will be used to repay lines that were used to complete co's acquisition of kimco's interest in 23 properties.Says remaining portion of net proceeds of approximately C$725 million will be used to reduce debt. Full Article
Sears Canada collapse offers silver lining for mall owners
TORONTO The collapse of Sears Canada, leaving vacant stores across the country with enough square footage to cover two-thirds of Manhattan Island, could actually boost profits for many mall owners who will be able to replace the retailer with tenants who can afford higher rents.