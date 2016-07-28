Edition:
Relx PLC (REL.L)

REL.L on London Stock Exchange

1,691.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,691.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,566,862
52-wk High
1,728.00
52-wk Low
1,273.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Relx H1 profit rises to 714 mln euros
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Relx NV : H1 +4 percent underlying revenue growth . H1 revenue of 3,257 million pounds/4,169 million euros ($4.61 billion); underlying growth +4 pct - Reuters poll: 3.16 billion pounds . H1 adjusted operating profit of 1,003 million pounds/1,284 million euros; underlying growth +6 pct - Reuters poll (EBITDA): 963 million pounds . H1 reported net profit 714 million euros versus 631 million euros a year ago - Reuters poll: 682 million pounds .Will deliver another year of underlying revenue, profit, and earnings growth in 2016.  Full Article

RELX PLC proposes dividend and gives FY 2016 guidance
Thursday, 25 Feb 2016 

RELX PLC:Proposes full year dividend increase of +14% to 29.7p.Says it will deliver another year of underlying revenue, profit, and earnings growth in FY 2016.  Full Article

Relx PLC News

RPT-UPDATE 1-Nature publisher prepares 2018 stock market listing -sources

FRANKFURT, Oct 18 SpringerNature, the publisher of science magazines Nature and Scientific American, is preparing a 2018 stock market listing valuing the company at up to 4 billion euros ($4.7 billion), people close to the matter said.

