Relx NV (RELN.AS)

Relx H1 profit rises to 714 mln euros

Relx NV : H1 +4 percent underlying revenue growth . H1 revenue of 3,257 million pounds/4,169 million euros ($4.61 billion); underlying growth +4 pct - Reuters poll: 3.16 billion pounds . H1 adjusted operating profit of 1,003 million pounds/1,284 million euros; underlying growth +6 pct - Reuters poll (EBITDA): 963 million pounds . H1 reported net profit 714 million euros versus 631 million euros a year ago - Reuters poll: 682 million pounds .Will deliver another year of underlying revenue, profit, and earnings growth in 2016.

Relx comments on FY 2016 guidance

Relx NV:Sees another year of underlying revenue, profit, and earnings growth in FY 2016.Says trends in Q1 of 2016 were consistent with 2015 across its business.

Relx NV issues FY 2016 financial guidance

Relx NV:Proposed full year dividend growth: +14 pct to 29.7p for Relx PLC; +5 pct to 0.403 euros for Relx NV ‍​.500 million pounds of share buybacks completed in 2015; announcing total of 700 million pounds for 2016‍​.Will deliver another year of underlying revenue, profit, and earnings growth in FY 2016.