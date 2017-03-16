Edition:
Remgro Ltd (REMJ.J)

REMJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

21,666.00ZAc
2:45pm BST
Change (% chg)

-133.00 (-0.61%)
Prev Close
21,799.00
Open
21,900.00
Day's High
21,900.00
Day's Low
21,510.00
Volume
706,573
Avg. Vol
1,304,389
52-wk High
23,394.00
52-wk Low
19,954.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Remgro six-month HEPS rises
Thursday, 16 Mar 2017 

Remgro Ltd : Intrinsic net asset value per share decreased by 15.9 pct from R306.44 at June 30, 2016 to R257.79 at Dec. 31, 2016 . HY sales 14.511 billion rand versus 14.255 billion rand year ago . HY basic HEPS 867.7 cents versus 689.4 cents year ago . HY basic headline earnings per share, excluding once-off costs and option remeasurement 744.3 cents versus 713.8 cents year ago .2016 interim gross dividend of 194 cents (2015: 185 cents) per share.  Full Article

Remgro says co and Capevine to hold a pre-emptive right to purchase shares in Distell
Tuesday, 27 Sep 2016 

Remgro Limited : Remgro shareholders are referred to circular dated 15 July relating to increase in number of company's authorised ordinary shares . No agreement regarding potential acquisition has been reached, and Remgro will only exercise its pre-emptive right on commercially appropriate terms . Proposed rights issue will provide company with cash resources and flexibility to capitalise on attractive investment opportunities . Remgro and Capevin Holdings Limited hold a pre- emptive right to purchase these shares in Distell . Any surplus cash not utilised for strategic opportunities may also be used to repay Remgro's existing debt . Rights issue will consist of an offer of 48. 1 million new ordinary shares .Rights issue at a subscription price of r192.50 per rights issue share, representing an aggregate amount for all rights issue shares of 9,261.3 million rand.  Full Article

Remgro Ltd News

