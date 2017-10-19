Renault SA (RENA.PA)
83.40EUR
23 Oct 2017
€83.40
909,404
€90.76
€71.92
Renault shares fall after Nissan suspends all Japanese car production
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Renault
Russia's Standard Agency announces recall of 19,668 Avtovaz Lada Xray cars
Oct 12 (Reuters) - RUSSIA'S STANDARD AGENCY (ROSSTANDART)::RUSSIA'S STANDARD AGENCY SAYS INFORMED ABOUT RECALL OF 19,668 AVTOVAZ PAO <<
Renault buying 25 pct stake in Dutch start-up firm Jedlix
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Renault
Russia's Avtovaz says 2017 sales seen at more than 300,000 vehicles
Russia's Avtovaz
SA's Competition Tribunal conditionally okays Tradehold-Imbali deal
South Africa's Competition Tribunal: Approved merger whereby Tradehold intends to acquire Imbali Props 21, Saddle Path Props 69 and Collins Property Projects . Has approved with conditions merger of enX Group and Eqstra Newco, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eqstra Holdings Ltd . Approved the proposed merger between Renault-controlled Nissan Motor Co. Ltd and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136). Full Article
Microsoft and Renault-Nissan alliance signed global multiyear deal
Microsoft Corp
Renault says opened talks on new multi-year competitiveness deal with unions
year competitiveness deal with unions:. Full Article
Renault says 2016 cost savings lower, mid-term goal stands
Renault
France's CCFA raises growth forecast for 2016 new car sales to above 5 percent
: France's ccfa raises growth forecast for 2016 new car sales to above 5 percent from above 2 percent ((paris.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52;)). Full Article
Renault-Nissan alliance plant signs long term settlement with employee union
Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Limited: Renault Nissan alliance plant signs long term settlement with employee union . Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd - Signed 3-year long term settlement agreement with employee representative union . Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd - Agreement will be effective from April 01, 2016 until March 31, 2019 . Renault Nissan Automotive India - With agreement, plant technicians will receive a salary increase of INR 18,000 progressively over next 3 years . Full Article
Factbox - Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling
TOKYO Kobe Steel Ltd's admission that it fabricated specifications on some of its aluminium, copper and other products has left about 500 affected companies scrambling to pin down the potential impact.