Renault SA (RENA.PA)

83.40EUR
23 Oct 2017
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Renault shares fall after Nissan suspends all Japanese car production
Thursday, 19 Oct 2017 

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Renault ::* Shares fall by more than 2 pct.* Nissan <7201.T> said on Thursday it was suspending all car production in Japan after finding that some final vehicle checks were still being carried out by uncertified inspectors at three of its plants. nL8N1MU3BW.* Renault owns around 43 pct of Nissan.  Full Article

Russia's Standard Agency announces recall of 19,668 Avtovaz Lada Xray cars‍​
Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - RUSSIA'S STANDARD AGENCY (ROSSTANDART)::RUSSIA'S STANDARD AGENCY SAYS INFORMED ABOUT RECALL OF 19,668 AVTOVAZ PAO <<>> LADA XRAY CARS.  Full Article

Renault buying 25 pct stake in Dutch start-up firm Jedlix
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Renault ::Buying 25 percent stake in Dutch start-up firm Jedlix.Jedlix specialises in "smartcharging" of electric vehicles.Renaut launching new 'ZE Smart Charge' app with Jedlix.  Full Article

Russia's Avtovaz says 2017 sales seen at more than 300,000 vehicles
Saturday, 3 Jun 2017 

Russia's Avtovaz ::Raises Russian sales forecast to more than 300,000 vehicles in 2017, up from previous forecast of 280,000-300,000..CEO Nicolas Maure said increase due to improvements in the Russian economy and support from the government..Export sales seen falling to 25,000 cars in 2017, down from 30,000, due to additional tariffs on vehicle imports to Kazakhstan, Maure said..  Full Article

SA's Competition Tribunal conditionally okays Tradehold-Imbali deal
Wednesday, 28 Sep 2016 

South Africa's Competition Tribunal: Approved merger whereby Tradehold intends to acquire Imbali Props 21, Saddle Path Props 69 and Collins Property Projects . Has approved with conditions merger of enX Group and Eqstra Newco, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eqstra Holdings Ltd . Approved the proposed merger between Renault-controlled Nissan Motor Co. Ltd and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136).  Full Article

Microsoft and Renault-Nissan alliance signed global multiyear deal
Monday, 26 Sep 2016 

Microsoft Corp :Renault-Nissan alliance and Microsoft signed global, multiyear deal to partner on technologies to advance connected driving experiences.  Full Article

Renault says opened talks on new multi-year competitiveness deal with unions
Tuesday, 20 Sep 2016 

year competitiveness deal with unions:.  Full Article

Renault says 2016 cost savings lower, mid-term goal stands
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Renault : Fy 2016 cost savings will be lower than 2015 level but three-year target still stands, CFO says . Renault CFO says "monozukuri" cost savings unlikely to be above 350 million euros for 2016 Further company coverage: [RENA.PA] (Reporting by Laurence Frost) ((laurence.frost@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

France's CCFA raises growth forecast for 2016 new car sales to above 5 percent
Friday, 1 Jul 2016 

: France's ccfa raises growth forecast for 2016 new car sales to above 5 percent from above 2 percent ((paris.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52;)).  Full Article

Renault-Nissan alliance plant signs long term settlement with employee union
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 

Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Limited: Renault Nissan alliance plant signs long term settlement with employee union . Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd - Signed 3-year long term settlement agreement with employee representative union . Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd - Agreement will be effective from April 01, 2016 until March 31, 2019 . Renault Nissan Automotive India - With agreement, plant technicians will receive a salary increase of INR 18,000 progressively over next 3 years .  Full Article

Factbox - Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling

TOKYO Kobe Steel Ltd's admission that it fabricated specifications on some of its aluminium, copper and other products has left about 500 affected companies scrambling to pin down the potential impact.

