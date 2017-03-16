Resilient Reit Ltd (RESJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Greenbay Properties says concluded agreement to acquire Locaviseu

Greenbay Properties : Resilient And Greenbay Have Concluded A Binding Agreement To Acquire Locaviseu - Sociedade De Gestao De Imoveis, S.A . Acquisition On A 50:50 Shareholding Basis For An Aggregate Cash Consideration Of Eur 219,25 Mln . A five-year debt facility of EUR 104,5 million at 3-month euribor plus 2,15% has been secured against assets . Confirms its guidance for year ended september 2017 of a dividend of approximately 0,40 GBP pence per share .For year ended september 2018, Greenbay expects growth in dividends of approximately 25%..

Resilient REIT says full-year HEPS down 39.3 pct

Resilient REIT Ltd : Total distributions for financial year of 488.73 cents, interim: 232.46 cents and final 256.27 cents per share, up 25.1 pct . FY net rental and related revenue 1.448 billion rand versus 1.276 billion rand .FY headline earnings per share 869.66 versus 1432.25 cents.

Resilient sees FY dividend up 24-26 pct

Resilient Reit Ltd :Sees fy dividend per share between 484.43 cents and 492.24 cents per share, being between 24% and 26% higher.

Resilient Property Fund says Eagle's Eye Investments to sell 3.6 mln shares in co

Resilient Property Income Fund Ltd : Eagle's Eye Investments Proprietary Limited has resolved to realise up to 3.6 million Resilient shares .Placement will be conducted as an accelerated book build by Java Capital, as bookrunner for Eagle's Eye.

Resilient Property Income says raises 1.1 bln rand via placing

Resilient Property Income Fund Ltd :Amount of capital to be raised was increased to zar1.1 billion through placing of 8.5 million shares at r129.00 per share.