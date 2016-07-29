Edition:
United Kingdom

Repco Home Finance Ltd (RHFL.NS)

RHFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

648.85INR
11:27am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.15 (-0.94%)
Prev Close
Rs655.00
Open
Rs652.05
Day's High
Rs656.55
Day's Low
Rs643.80
Volume
428,915
Avg. Vol
204,482
52-wk High
Rs924.00
52-wk Low
Rs487.30

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Repco Home Finance to consider issue of securities worth 850 mln rupees
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Repco Home Finance Ltd : To consider private placement of non convertible securities worth up to 850 million rupees .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Repco Home Finance Ltd News

BRIEF-Repco Home Finance gets shareholders' nod for offer of NCDs worth up to 30 bln rupees

* Gets shareholders' nod for offer of NCDs and commercial paper worth up to 30 billion rupees and 8 billion rupees respectively Source text: http://bit.ly/2warY16 Further company coverage:

» More RHFL.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials