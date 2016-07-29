Repco Home Finance Ltd (RHFL.NS)
RHFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
648.85INR
11:27am BST
648.85INR
11:27am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.15 (-0.94%)
Rs-6.15 (-0.94%)
Prev Close
Rs655.00
Rs655.00
Open
Rs652.05
Rs652.05
Day's High
Rs656.55
Rs656.55
Day's Low
Rs643.80
Rs643.80
Volume
428,915
428,915
Avg. Vol
204,482
204,482
52-wk High
Rs924.00
Rs924.00
52-wk Low
Rs487.30
Rs487.30
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Repco Home Finance to consider issue of securities worth 850 mln rupees
Repco Home Finance Ltd
BRIEF-Repco Home Finance gets shareholders' nod for offer of NCDs worth up to 30 bln rupees
* Gets shareholders' nod for offer of NCDs and commercial paper worth up to 30 billion rupees and 8 billion rupees respectively Source text: http://bit.ly/2warY16 Further company coverage: