Rheinmetall AG (RHMG.DE)

RHMG.DE on Xetra

99.88EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.64 (+0.64%)
Prev Close
€99.24
Open
€99.50
Day's High
€101.85
Day's Low
€99.09
Volume
202,618
Avg. Vol
124,135
52-wk High
€101.85
52-wk Low
€60.14

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Rheinmetall wins order for modernization of Leopard tanks for the Bundeswehr
Wednesday, 27 Sep 2017 

Sept 27 (Reuters) - RHEINMETALL AG :‍MAJOR ORDER FOR RHEINMETALL​.‍WILL SOON BE MODERNIZING PART OF BUNDESWEHR'S FLEET OF LEOPARD MAIN BATTLE TANKS,​.‍MODERNIZATION PACKAGE IS WORTH A TOTAL OF EUR 118 MILLION​.‍FIRST SERIALLY RETROFITTED LEOPARD 2 A7V TANKS WILL REACH BUNDESWEHR STARTING IN 2020​.  Full Article

Rheinmetall reports 10 pct sales rise in H1
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Rheinmetall Says: Consolidated sales grow adjusted for currency effects 10 percent to 2,599 million euros ($2.90 billion) in H1 2016 . Says strong sales growth in defence of 19 % to €1,250 million and positive operating earnings . Says automotive increases sales after good second quarter to €1,349 million, profitability with 8.3 % at persistently high level . Says for the defence sector, sales are expected to grow to around €2.8 billion after just under €2.6 billion in 2015 . Says defence sector profitability is expected to continue increasing, with a forecasted return on sales of between 4.5 % and 5.0 % based on operating earnings before interest and taxes . Says operating earnings for the group increase by €24 million (30 %) to €103 million . Q2 sales was 1.295 billion eur, ebit 65.1 million, net profit 32.9 million . Says order backlog in the group reaches €7.3 billion . Says in 2016, rheinmetall expects the growth to continue and sales to rise by more than 5 % to around €5.5 billion . Says expects global automotive production to rise by 3.2 % this year to around 2.7 billion eur . Says anticipates further improvements in group earnings in fiscal year 2016 . Says automotive return expected to be about 8 % in 2016 . Says taking into account holding costs of around €20 million, this results in an expected return of about 6% for the rheinmetall group.  Full Article

Rheinmetall wins 400 mln eur ammunition deal
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Rheinmetall AG : Says the contract runs for seven years . Says rheinmetall wins major order for ammunition worth over 400 million euros from an international customer Further company coverage: [RHMG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

Rheinmetall AG wins ammunition order for Bundeswehr Puma
Wednesday, 4 May 2016 

Rheinmetall AG:Says to supply ammunition and accessories for Bundeswehr’s Puma infantry fighting vehicle.Says the orders, placed from February to April, are worth over 12 million euros in total.  Full Article

Rheinmetall AG wins 100 mln euro order from Embraer
Monday, 11 Apr 2016 

Rheinmetall AG:Says to supply complete training equipment for new Embraer KC-390 transport plane.Order worth over 100 million euros.Embraer contracts with Rheinmetall to develop and supply full suite of training equipment for Embraer KC-390 transport plane.  Full Article

Rheinmetall wins Chinese actuator contract worth 85 mln euros
Wednesday, 6 Apr 2016 

Rheinmetall AG:Wins Chinese actuator contract worth 85 million euros.  Full Article

Rheinmetall AG wins 225 million euros ammunition deal
Thursday, 10 Mar 2016 

Rheinmetall AG:Says to manufacture ordnance for European partner.Ammunition to be jointly manufactured by its Italian unit and European defence contractor.Contract worth up to 225 million euros.  Full Article

Rheinmetall wins order to equip Gripen fighter with automatic cannon‍
Tuesday, 1 Mar 2016 

Rheinmetall AG:To equip Gripen fighter aircraft for Brazil and Sweden with automatic cannon‍​.Order is worth a mid eight-figure euro amount.  Full Article

Rheinmetall wins 220 mln euro order to upgrade Polish tanks‍​
Monday, 22 Feb 2016 

Rheinmetall AG:Rheinmetall to upgrade 128 polish leopard 2 main battle tanks – order worth of about 220 million‍​ euros.In cooperation with Poland’s Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) and ZM Bumar-Labedy S.A., Rheinmetall will serve as a strategic partner.  Full Article

Rheinmetall wins piston contract worth more than 170 mln euros
Tuesday, 16 Feb 2016 

Rheinmetall AG:Says automotive sector books follow-up piston contract for over 170 million euros.Says has been awarded a follow-up contract to deliver gasoline engine pistons for the 2-liter units of a well-known American auto manufacturer.Says components will be produced at the Mexican facility in Celaya for shipment to the customer's North American and European plants starting from 2017.  Full Article

