Rheinmetall AG (RHMG.DE)
99.88EUR
4:35pm BST
€0.64 (+0.64%)
€99.24
€99.50
€101.85
€99.09
202,618
124,135
€101.85
€60.14
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Rheinmetall wins order for modernization of Leopard tanks for the Bundeswehr
Sept 27 (Reuters) - RHEINMETALL AG
Rheinmetall reports 10 pct sales rise in H1
Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall wins 400 mln eur ammunition deal
Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall AG wins ammunition order for Bundeswehr Puma
Rheinmetall AG:Says to supply ammunition and accessories for Bundeswehr’s Puma infantry fighting vehicle.Says the orders, placed from February to April, are worth over 12 million euros in total. Full Article
Rheinmetall AG wins 100 mln euro order from Embraer
Rheinmetall AG:Says to supply complete training equipment for new Embraer KC-390 transport plane.Order worth over 100 million euros.Embraer contracts with Rheinmetall to develop and supply full suite of training equipment for Embraer KC-390 transport plane. Full Article
Rheinmetall wins Chinese actuator contract worth 85 mln euros
Rheinmetall AG:Wins Chinese actuator contract worth 85 million euros. Full Article
Rheinmetall AG wins 225 million euros ammunition deal
Rheinmetall AG:Says to manufacture ordnance for European partner.Ammunition to be jointly manufactured by its Italian unit and European defence contractor.Contract worth up to 225 million euros. Full Article
Rheinmetall wins order to equip Gripen fighter with automatic cannon
Rheinmetall AG:To equip Gripen fighter aircraft for Brazil and Sweden with automatic cannon.Order is worth a mid eight-figure euro amount. Full Article
Rheinmetall wins 220 mln euro order to upgrade Polish tanks
Rheinmetall AG:Rheinmetall to upgrade 128 polish leopard 2 main battle tanks – order worth of about 220 million euros.In cooperation with Poland’s Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) and ZM Bumar-Labedy S.A., Rheinmetall will serve as a strategic partner. Full Article
Rheinmetall wins piston contract worth more than 170 mln euros
Rheinmetall AG:Says automotive sector books follow-up piston contract for over 170 million euros.Says has been awarded a follow-up contract to deliver gasoline engine pistons for the 2-liter units of a well-known American auto manufacturer.Says components will be produced at the Mexican facility in Celaya for shipment to the customer's North American and European plants starting from 2017. Full Article
BRIEF-Rheinmetall and Paravan enter global cooperation agreement
* RHEINMETALL AND PARAVAN ENTER GLOBAL COOPERATION AGREEMENT