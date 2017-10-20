Rio Tinto PLC (RIO.L)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Rio Tinto's former top executive steps down from Britain's Takeover Panel
Oct 20 (Reuters) - UK Takeover Panel:GUY ELLIOTT SUBMITTED HIS RESIGNATION TO FOCUS HIS ATTENTION ON LEGAL PROCEEDINGS REGARDING HIS FORMER EMPLOYMENT WITH RIO TINTO. Full Article
Rio Tinto responds to SEC's claims in relation to Rio Tinto Coal Mozambique
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Ltd
UK FCA says Rio Tinto fined 27 million stg for breaching disclosure and transparency rules
Oct 17 (Reuters) - :UK FCA says Rio Tinto Plc fined 27 million stg for breaching disclosure and transparency rules.UK FCA says it found Rio Tinto failed to carry out impairment test and recognise impairment loss on value of Mozambique mining assets which it bought in 2011. Full Article
Rio Tinto says qtrly Pilbara iron ore shipments rose 6 pct
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Ltd
Rio Tinto in talks to sell Australasian aluminium assets to GFG Alliance - FT
Oct 16 (Reuters) - :Rio Tinto in talks to sell Australasian aluminium assets to GFG Alliance - FT, citing sources. Full Article
Rio Tinto updates on share buy-back programme
May 15 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Ltd
Rio Tinto appoints three independent non-exec directors
Rio Tinto Ltd
Rio Tinto says expects to defend itself robustly against BSG Resources claim
Rio Tinto Ltd
Civmec secures contracts for Amrun project
Civmec Ltd : Civmec secures $160m of contracts for the Amrun project .Contracts as part of development of a processing facility for Rio Tinto's Amrun project near Weipa in North Queensland. Full Article
Rio Tinto says prices cash tender offers
Rio Tinto Plc
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 24
