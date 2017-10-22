Rocket Internet SE (RKET.DE)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Rocket Internet to support HelloFresh IPO overallotment
Oct 22 (Reuters) - Rocket Internet SE
Delivery Hero CEO reiterates ready for possible IPO
May 23 (Reuters) - :Delivery Hero CEO reiterates that prepared for possible IPO if feels it is the right time, no further comment.Delivery Hero CEO says does not exclude further acquisitions. Full Article
Rocket Internet does not expect significant Q3 impairments
: Rocket internet cfo says will give update on delivery hero figures at fy . Rocket internet cfo says does not expect any significant impairments in q3, funding rounds already anticipated in h1 . Rocket internet cfo declines to comment on latest delivery hero fundraising Further company coverage: [RKET.DE] (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom) ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)). Full Article
Rocket Internet says meeting IPO target depends on markets
FinTech Group and Rocket Internet launch strategic technology partnership
FinTech Group and Rocket Internet launch strategic technology partnership
Global Fashion Group sells Indian business Jabong
Rocket Internet: Global Fashion Group raises EUR 330 mln in Funding Round
Lazada Group says co and China Post sign agreement to enhance cross-border logistics solutions
Lazada Group: Lazada Group says co and China Post signed a strategic agreement to enhance cross-border logistics solutions for Chinese sellers on the Lazada platform . Full Article
Rocket Internet says IPOs of start-ups unlikely this year
German stocks - Factors to watch on October 23
