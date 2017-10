Reliance Communications Ltd (RLCM.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Reliance Communications gets final approval from DoT for demerger of wireless business of Sistema Shyam Teleservices

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Reliance Communications Ltd :Gets final approval from DoT for demerger of wireless business of Sistema Shyam Teleservices Limited into co.SSTL business in India to be carried on under MTS brand ‍​.Says closure of deal is expected by first week of November 2017‍​.

India's RCom exec says committed to reducing debt significantly in 2017/18

India's Reliance Communications Ltd : Exec says committed to reducing debt significantly in 2017/18 Further company coverage: [RLCM.NS] (Reporting By Swati Bhat) ((swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Reliance Communications, Brookfield Infra sign term sheet for sale of telecom towers business

Reliance Communications Ltd : Reliance Communications signs term sheet with Brookfield for sale of its telecom towers business . RCom to utilise proceeds of sale solely to reduce debt . RCom to receive upront cash payment of 110 billion rupees . Proposed transaction subject to final documentation and customary approvals . RCom to enjoy 49% future economic upside from the business, based on certain conditions . Specified assets are to be transferred from reliance infratel on going concern basis into separate SPV, to be owned by Brookfield . Co, Brookfield expect considerable growth in tenancies based on increased 4G offerings by all operators . RCom will continue as anchor tenant on tower assets, under a long term MSA, for its integrated telecommunications business .RCom and Brookfield also see several opportunities for consolidation in the towers industry in India.

Reliance Communications appoints Bill Barney as co-CEO

Reliance Communications Ltd : Bill barney appointed to co-ceo role at reliance communications . Barney's appointment is effective immediately .Says barney will lead rcom business as co-ceo and will continue to operate as chairman and ceo of gcx.

Reliance Communications says Rajasthan high court sanctions co's scheme of arrangement with Sistema Shyam Teleservices

Reliance Communications Ltd :Rajasthan high court sanctioned scheme of arrangement between Sistema Shyam Teleservices Limited, co.

Reliance Communications seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs

Reliance Communications Ltd : Seeks members' nod for or making offer to subscribe secured/unsecured/ redeemable NCDs on private placement basis .

Reliance Communications says co expects to announce proposed aircel deal very shortly

Reliance Communications Ltd : Expects to sign binding documentation and announce the proposed Aircel transaction very shortly . RCOM and Maxis Communications Berhad and Sindya, shareholders of Aircel, expect to sign binding definitive documentation .

Reliance Communications March-qtr ARPU up 10.6 pct Q-o-Q

Reliance Communications Ltd : March-quarter ARPU at 157 rupees, up 10.6 percent Q-o-Q . March-quarter RPM at 47.7 paisa, up 5.5 percent Q-o-Q .

Reliance Communications March-qtr consol profit down about 22 pct

Reliance Communications Ltd : March-quarter consol net profit 1.77 billion rupees; March-quarter consol total income from operations 56.17 billion rupees .

India's Reliance communications extends merger talks with Aircel by 30 days

Reliance Communications: Extends talks for combination of wireless business with Aircel Limited by 30 days to June 22, 2016. Further company coverage: [RLCM.NS] (Reporting by Himank Sharma) ((himank.sharma@thomsonreuters.com;)).