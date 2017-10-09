Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RLIN.NS)
478.10INR
11:28am BST
Rs8.80 (+1.88%)
Rs469.30
Rs470.20
Rs482.80
Rs470.20
1,979,529
1,865,652
Rs620.05
Rs426.65
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Reliance Infrastructure executes agreement to transfer WRSSS Transmission Undertakings
Oct 9 (Reuters) - Reliance Infrastructure Ltd
Reliance Infrastructure says Reliance InvIT Fund gets final observation letter from SEBI
May 24 (Reuters) - Reliance Infrastructure Ltd
Reliance Infrastructure says LIC of India cuts stake to 9.72 pct
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd
Reliance Defence says Reliance Infra expressed preliminary interest on select assets of ABG Shipyard
Reliance Defence and Engineering Ltd
Reliance Infrastructure says Dassault Reliance Aerospace been incorporated
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd
Reliance Defence & Engineering signs master ship repair pact with U.S. Navy
Reliance Defence & Engineering Ltd
Reliance Infra signs binding term sheet with Adani Transmission for sale of transmission assets
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd: Says deal EPS accretive for shareholders . Entire proceeds to be utilised for debt reduction . Monetisation of cement business has been completed and monetisation of roads & Mumbai power businesses are in advanced stage . Signs binding term sheet with adani transmission for 100% sale of transmission assets . Asset monetisation of roads and Mumbai power business on track . WRSSS B & C and PKTCL projects part of divestment deal . Transaction in line with the strategic plans to monetise non-core business . SBI capital markets limited is acting as the financial advisors to rinfra for this transaction. .Reliance Infrastructure Limited signs binding term sheet with Adani Transmission for 100% sale of transmission assets. Full Article
Reliance Infra, Dassault Aviation JV gets contract for Rafale jets
Reliance Infrastructure: Dassault Aviation and Reliance Infrastructure promoted Reliance Aerospace announces strategic partnership in aerospace sector .The agreement includes a 50 pct offset obligation; new JV to be called “Dassault Reliance Aerospace”. Full Article
Reliance Infrastructure says it has over 140 bln rupees under advanced stages of arbitration
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd
Reliance Infrastructure in talks to divest road business
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd
