Reunert Ltd : Normalised headline earnings per share for group, from continuing operations, increased by 12 pct from 239 cents to 268 cents for six months ended 31 March 2016 . Revenue from continuing operations increased by 2 pct from r3,9 billion to r4,0 billion for 6 mths to march 31 . Operating profit for six months to March 31 increased by 12% from r503 million to r564 million. . Normalised heps for group, from all operations, increased by 3% from 261 cents to 268 cents for 6 mths to March 31 . Sees lower comparative growth in second half of 2016 .Gross interim cash dividend no 180 of 113,0 cents per ordinary share (2015: 105,0 cents per share).