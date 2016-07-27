Edition:
United Kingdom

Rightmove PLC (RMV.L)

RMV.L on London Stock Exchange

4,076.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
4,076.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
259,573
52-wk High
4,374.00
52-wk Low
3,604.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Rightmove confident on outlook despite Brexit uncertainty
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Rightmove : Half-Year report . Revenue up 16% year on year with growth across all business areas . H1 underlying operating profit rose 17 percent to 82.3 million stg . Interim dividend increased by 3.0p to 19.0p (2015: 16.0p) per ordinary share, up 19% . Economic outlook is more uncertain due to result of EU referendum .The visibility provided by our subscription model coupled with the value provided by our products and the strength of the Rightmove brand and traffic give us confidence in delivering expectations for the current year.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Rightmove PLC News

Ex-divs to take 3.5 points off FTSE 100 on Oct.5

LONDON, Oct 2 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.5 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence)

» More RMV.L News

Market Views

» More RMV.L Market Views

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials