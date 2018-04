Robyg SA (ROB.WA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Jan 29 (Reuters) - ROBYG SA :BRICKS ACQUISITIONS LIMITED RAISES PRICE IN TENDER FOR ROBYG SHARES TO 4.0 ZLOTYS PER SHARES FROM 3.55 ZLOTYS PER SHARE, SAYS INTERMEDIARY IN TENDER PEKAO INVESTMENT BANKING.REMAINING CONDITIONS OF TENDER HAVE NOT CHANGED."WE HAVE AGREED TO INCREASE THE PRICE FOLLOWING THE FEEDBACK WE RECEIVED FROM INVESTORS AND ALSO HAVING TAKEN INTO ACCOUNT ANALYSTS’ MOST RECENT VALUATIONS, SAID TAVIS CANNELL, MANAGING DIRECTOR AT GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL.IN JANUARY FUNDS HOLDING ROBYG'S SHARES INFORMED THAT PRICE PROPOSED IN TENDER DOES NOT REFLECT FAIR VALUE OF THE COMPANY nL8N1P50NX.IN DECEMBER BRICKS ACQUISITIONS ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFER FOR 289,401,199 ROBYG'S SHARES nL8N1O11KM.

Jan 10 (Reuters) - ROBYG SA ::SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT RECEIVED LETTER IN WHICH FUNDS THAT ARE THE COMPANY'S SHAREHOLDERS STATED THAT PROPOSED TENDER OFFER PRICE OF 3.55 ZLOTYS PER SHARE DOES NOT REFLECT FAIR VALUE OF THE COMPANY .EACH OF FUNDS DECLARED TO BRICKS ACQUISITIONS LIMITED, TENDERER, THAT IT WOULD NOT SELL THE COMPANY'S SHARES AT 3.55 ZLOTYS PER SHARE.AMONG FUNDS ARE: OFE PZU ZLOTA JESIEN, PKO BP BANKOWY OFE, GENERALI OFE, NATIONALE-NEDERLANDEN OFE, AEGON OFE, ARKA BZ WBK FIO, ARKA PRESTIZ SFIO, CREDIT AGRICOLE FIO AND AVIVA OFE AVIVA BZ WBK.

Jan 3 (Reuters) - ROBYG SA ::SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT HAS NOT FINALISED THE SALE OF THE PROPERTY FOR 25 MILLION ZLOTYS NET.THE CONDITIONS OF THE SALE WERE NOT MET .

Dec 11 (Reuters) - ROBYG SA ::ITS MANAGEMENT SAYS THAT THE BRICKS ACQUISITIONS LIMITED OFFER FOR THE COMPANY'S SHARES AT 3.55 ZLOTY PER SHARE REFLECTS THE FAIR VALUE OF THE COMPANY.BRICKS ACQUISITIONS ANNOUNCED ON DEC. 1 THE TENDER OFFER FOR ALL ROBYG SHARES nFWN1O100U.

Dec 1 (Reuters) - ROBYG SA :BRICKS ACQUISITIONS LIMITED, EQUITY AFFILIATED WITH GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC., ANNOUNCES TENDER OFFER FOR 289,401,199 SHARES OF ROBYG, REPRESENTING 100 PERCENT OF COMPANY'S CAPITAL, AT 3.55 ZLOTY PER SHARE, STATEMENT SAYS.MINIMUM NUMBER OF SHARES TO UNDERTAKE TENDER IS SET AT 191,004,791 SHARES REPRESENTING 66% OF VOTES OF ROBYG.ENTRIES IN TENDER ARE TO BE ACCEPTED FROM JAN. 2, 2018, TILL FEB. 2, 2018.IF 90 PERCENT OF TOTAL VOTES IS REACHED IN TENDER, BRICKS ACQUISITIONS PLANS MANDATORY SQUEEZ-OUT AND DELISTING OF ROBYG’S SHARES FROM WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE."ACQUISITION OF COMPANY PROVIDES GOLDMAN SACHS WITH AN OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST IN A HIGH QUALITY REAL ESTATE PLATFORM BUILT ON LOCAL AND GLOBAL EXPERIENCE," IT WAS SAID IN STATEMENT .

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Robyg SA ::SAYS BRICKS ACQUISITIONS LIMITED WILL ANNOUNCE TENDER OFFER FOR 100% OF COMPANY'S SHARES PRICED AT 3.55 PLN PER SHARE.BRICKS ACQUISITIONS LIMITED BELONGS TO GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT FUNDS.

Nov 16 (Reuters) - ROBYG SA ::Q3 NET PROFIT OF 18.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 19.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 REVENUE OF 135.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 104.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.SAYS BASED ON Q3 RESULTS IT DOES NOT SEE ANY PREMISES PREVENTING IT FROM FULFILLING PREVIOUSLY PUBLISHED FORECASTS.