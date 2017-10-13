Edition:
United Kingdom

Teleperformance SE (ROCH.PA)

ROCH.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

120.95EUR
3:51pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.80 (-0.66%)
Prev Close
€121.75
Open
€121.55
Day's High
€122.20
Day's Low
€120.85
Volume
52,330
Avg. Vol
101,164
52-wk High
€129.00
52-wk Low
€84.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Teleperformance sees ‍2017 financial objectives confirmed​
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - TELEPERFORMANCE SE :TELEPERFORMANCE: ACCELERATED ROLL-OUT OF THE STRATEGIC PLAN.‍THIRD-QUARTER 2017 REVENUE UP + 7.2% LIKE-FOR-LIKE​.‍STRATEGIC UPDATE AND FIVE-YEAR FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES (2022)​.SEES ‍REVENUE OF OVER EUR 6 BILLION FOR 2022​.SEES ‍2017 FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES CONFIRMED​.‍ACQUISITION OF WIBILONG​.‍TARGET FOR 2022: EBITA BEFORE NON-RECURRING ITEMS OF OVER EUR 850 MILLION​.‍DANIEL JULIEN IS APPOINTED GROUP CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​.‍THIRD-QUARTER 2017 REVENUE: EUR 1,014 MILLION, UP + 7.2 % LIKE-FOR-LIKE​.‍2017 FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES CONFIRMED​.PAULO CESAR SALLES VASQUES’ DECISION TO STEP DOWN AS GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ‍​.  Full Article

Agreement by Teleperformance to acquire Languageline Solutions
Monday, 22 Aug 2016 

Teleperformance Se : Agreement by Teleperformance to acquire Languageline Solutions . Deal will create immediate value for Teleperformance shareholders as it is expected to be accretive to earnings per share by around 10 pct on a pro forma basis for 2016 . Consideration for transaction will be US$1,522 million at closing .Transaction is expected to close before year end.  Full Article

Teleperformance H1 net profit group share rises to 86 million euros
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Teleperformance SE : H1 revenue 1.69 billion euros ($1.86 billion) versus 1.66 billion euros year ago . H1 EBITA before non-recurring items ‍​150 million versus eur 144 million year ago . H1 net profit group share eur 86 million euros versus 83 million euros year ago . Confirms and refines FY guidance, targeting like-for-like revenue growth of around + 7 pct and ebita margin before non-recurring items of at least 10.3 pct .Expects to maintain a high level of net free cash flow in 2016.  Full Article

Teleperformance opens 300 workstation contact center in Australia
Thursday, 26 May 2016 

Teleperformance SE :Announced opening of a 300 workstation contact center in Australia.  Full Article

Teleperformance confirms 2016 guidance
Tuesday, 26 Apr 2016 

Teleperformance SA:Confirms 2016 guidance.  Full Article

Teleperformance comments on FY 2015 guidance
Thursday, 12 Nov 2015 

Teleperformance SA:Sees 2015 like-for-like revenue growth of at least +7 pct.Sees 2015 EBITA margin before non-recurring items of at least 10.3 pct, versus 9.7 pct in 2014.Sees 2015 strong growth in net free cash flow.  Full Article

BRIEF-Teleperformance sees ‍2017 financial objectives confirmed​

* TELEPERFORMANCE: ACCELERATED ROLL-OUT OF THE STRATEGIC PLAN

