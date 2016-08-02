Rotork PLC (ROR.L)

Rotork Plc : Interim dividend 1.95 penceper share . Sees activity in oil and gas markets will remain subdued, and timing of order placement will be difficult to forecast . Hy revenue £263.9m versus £274.2m a year ago . Board has decided to maintain interim dividend at its current level . Hy order intake increased 2.0% . Now expect our second half weighting to be more pronounced than previously indicated . Cost management programme previously announced is progressing as planned . Sees margins for fy lower than in 2015 due to a combination of increased overheads, product mix and pricing pressure .Hy adjusted operating profit £50.7m versus £65.0m a year ago.