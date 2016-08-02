Edition:
United Kingdom

Rotork PLC (ROR.L)

ROR.L on London Stock Exchange

262.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
262.20
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,657,398
52-wk High
269.40
52-wk Low
190.90

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Rotork sees FY margins lower than 2015
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

Rotork Plc : Interim dividend 1.95 penceper share . Sees activity in oil and gas markets will remain subdued, and timing of order placement will be difficult to forecast . Hy revenue £263.9m versus £274.2m a year ago . Board has decided to maintain interim dividend at its current level . Hy order intake increased 2.0% . Now expect our second half weighting to be more pronounced than previously indicated . Cost management programme previously announced is progressing as planned . Sees margins for fy lower than in 2015 due to a combination of increased overheads, product mix and pricing pressure .Hy adjusted operating profit £50.7m versus £65.0m a year ago.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Rotork PLC News

Ex-divs to take 2.32 points off FTSE 100 on Aug. 24

LONDON, Aug 21 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.32 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK IMPACT (pence) OPTION

» More ROR.L News

Market Views

» More ROR.L Market Views

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials