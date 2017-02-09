Rothschild & Co SCA (ROTH.PA)

Rothschild & Co SCA : FY revenue 1.59 billion euros ($1.79 billion) versus 1.40 billion euros year ago . FY operating income 319 million euros versus 268 million euros year ago . FY net income group share 232 million euros versus 144 million euros year ago . Core Tier 1 ratio as of March 31 2016 of 20.6 pct . A dividend of 0.63 euro per share, an increase of 5 pct, will be proposed . Announcement of the contemplated merger of Rothschild & Co with Compagnie Financière Martin Maurel with closing expected by end of the financial year .In short term expects continued good performance, medium term outlook more difficult to predict with any degree of confidence.

Rothschild & Co Sca : Proposed merger between Rothschild & Co and Compagnie Financière Martin Maurel . Says proposed merger with Martin Maurel to create leading independent private bank in France, combined AUM of c.34 billion euros ($38.55 billion) . Says transaction would take in form of merger between Rothschild & Co And Compagnie Financière Martin Maurel . Shareholders in Compagnie Financière Martin Maurel would be offered either 126 Rothschild & Co shares per existing share or prior to completion of merger, be able to sell their Compagnie Financière Martin Maurel shares in cash . Says pro forma Basel III (fully loaded) CET1 ratio for Rothschild & co is expected to be c.18 pct . Compagnie Financière Martin Maurel is valued at 240 million euros, with 2015 dividend attached .Transaction would be financed by a mixture of newly issued Rothschild & Co shares, Rothschild & Co's own cash resources and external credit facilities.