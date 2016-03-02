Redefine International PLC (RPLJ.J)
RPLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
680.00ZAc
2:39pm BST
680.00ZAc
2:39pm BST
Change (% chg)
-4.00 (-0.58%)
-4.00 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
684.00
684.00
Open
683.00
683.00
Day's High
684.00
684.00
Day's Low
675.00
675.00
Volume
460,638
460,638
Avg. Vol
1,147,884
1,147,884
52-wk High
769.00
769.00
52-wk Low
540.00
540.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Redefine International PLC announces completion of Aegon UK portfolio acquisition
Redefine International PLC:Says that it has successfully completed on acquisition of second tranche of Aegon UK portfolio for a purchase price of 204.7 million pounds (213.2 million pounds including costs). Full Article
BRIEF-Redefine to raise stake in International Hotel Properties Limited
* Proposed acquisition of a further stake in International Hotel Properties Limited
- Are these 7%+ yielders a risk too far?
- Should you buy ~6% yielders Talktalk Telecom Group plc, Standard Life plc and Redefine International plc?
- Should You Plough Into In 6%+ Yielders Anglo American plc, Vedanta Resources plc, Redefine International PLC And Admiral Group plc?
- Are BAE Systems plc, Taylor Wimpey plc, Imperial Tobacco Group PLC And Redefine International PLC Four Of The Best Dividend Plays Out There?
- Should You Buy These 6%+ Yielders? Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Ladbrokes PLC And Redefine International PLC
- 5 High-Yielding Small-Cap Shares: De La Rue plc, John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld, KCOM Group plc, Redefine International plc and Tullett Prebon Plc