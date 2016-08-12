Reliance Power Ltd (RPOL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Reliance Power CFO Ashutosh Agarwala resigns

Reliance Power Ltd : Ashutosh Agarwala, chief financial officer of the company has tendered his resignation .

Reliance Power says supreme court did not stay APTEL order on commercial ops date of Sasan UMPP

Reliance Power Ltd : Supreme court did not grant stay on APTEL order as requested by procurers during the proceedings on 29th June 2016 . APTEL order pertains to commercial operation date of first unit of Sasan UMPP .

Reliance Power March-qtr consol profit up about 16 pct

Reliance Power Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net profit 3.20 billion rupees versus profit of 2.76 billion rupees year ago . India's Reliance Power Ltd says March-quarter consol net sales 26.04 billion rupees versus 15.85 billion rupees year ago . Settlement activities in relation to termination of ppa for tumpp with various power procurers in progress .