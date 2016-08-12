Edition:
Reliance Power Ltd (RPOL.NS)

RPOL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

39.55INR
11:23am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.30 (+0.76%)
Prev Close
Rs39.25
Open
Rs39.45
Day's High
Rs39.80
Day's Low
Rs39.30
Volume
2,100,970
Avg. Vol
3,202,420
52-wk High
Rs50.80
52-wk Low
Rs37.65

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Reliance Power CFO Ashutosh Agarwala resigns
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

Reliance Power Ltd : Ashutosh Agarwala, chief financial officer of the company has tendered his resignation .  Full Article

Reliance Power says supreme court did not stay APTEL order on commercial ops date of Sasan UMPP
Monday, 4 Jul 2016 

Reliance Power Ltd : Supreme court did not grant stay on APTEL order as requested by procurers during the proceedings on 29th June 2016 . APTEL order pertains to commercial operation date of first unit of Sasan UMPP .  Full Article

Reliance Power March-qtr consol profit up about 16 pct
Friday, 27 May 2016 

Reliance Power Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net profit 3.20 billion rupees versus profit of 2.76 billion rupees year ago . India's Reliance Power Ltd says March-quarter consol net sales 26.04 billion rupees versus 15.85 billion rupees year ago . Settlement activities in relation to termination of ppa for tumpp with various power procurers in progress .  Full Article

Reliance Power Ltd News

Indian coal utilities seek state funds or tariff hike to cut emissions

NEW DELHI, July 28 Indian power companies are seeking billions of dollars of federal funding to retrofit coal-fired plants to cut emissions, saying hefty tariff increases would otherwise be needed to pay for the technology, according to internal documents.

