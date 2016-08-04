RPS Group PLC (RPS.L)
287.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
287.50
--
--
--
--
195,657
303.75
162.75
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
RPS says benefitting sterling weakness when consolidating overseas earnings
RPS Group Plc
RPS Group first-half profit rises 35 percent; expects to beat financial year estimates
Infrastructure and resources consultant RPS Group Plc reported a 35 percent rise in first-half profit and said it expects to modestly exceed market expectations for the full year.
