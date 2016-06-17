RTL Group SA (RRTL.DE)

Goldbach Group AG :Said on Thursday Goldbach and RTL agreed to early extension of their exclusive representation contract for several years.

RTL Group SA:Outlook FY 2016: revenue expected to grow moderately, EBITA broadly stable.Has proposed a final ordinary dividend of 3.00 euros per share for FY 2015 (2014: ordinary dividend of 2.50 euros per share; extraordinary dividend of 1.00 euros per share).Based on average share price in 2015, total dividends for FY 2015 (4.00 euros per share; 2014: 5.50 euros per share) represent a dividend yield of 4.9 pct.FY 2015 reported group revenue of 6,029 million euros.