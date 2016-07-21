Raging River Exploration Inc (RRX.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Raging River Exploration increases FY capital budget to $220 million

Raging River Exploration Inc : Says fy capital budget has been increased to $220 million . Raging river exploration inc. Announces receipt of court and shareholder approval for corporate acquisition of rock energy inc., forgan land consolidation and increased 2016 guidance .Says now forecasting 2016 average production to be 18,000 BOE/D with an increased exit guidance of 20,500 BOE/D.

Raging River announces acquisition of Rock Energy Inc for $109 mln

Raging River Exploration Inc : Announces corporate acquisition of Rock Energy Inc . Rock shareholders will receive, for each rock share held, 0.082 Raging River common shares . Total consideration for acquisition is about $109 million . Consideration for acquisition is comprised of issuance of 3.896 mln common shares of Raging River . Deal includes 2,550 boe/d of production and about 25 net sections in Kerrobert area of southwest Saskatchewan .Deal also includes assumption of about $67 million of debt inclusive of bank debt,working capital deficiency, expected deal costs.

Raging River Exploration Inc announces C$86.5 mln bought deal financing

Raging River Exploration Inc:Announces C$86.5 million bought deal financing and operations update.Says will issue 10 million common shares at a price of C$8.65 per common share.Net proceeds from the offering will be initially used to temporarily reduce indebtedness, partially fund 2016 capital expenditure program.