Rogers Sugar Inc (RSI.TO)

July 10 (Reuters) - Rogers Sugar Inc ::Rogers sugar to acquire premier growth platform in maple syrup.Deal for $160.3 million.Rogers Sugar Inc - to finance transaction, corporation entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters to raise approximately $110 million.Rogers Sugar - transaction expected to provide about 10% accretion to rogers sugar's free cash flow per share for the year ending september 30, 2018.Rogers sugar inc - signing of a share purchase agreement with champlain financial corporation inc. To acquire l.b. Maple treat corporation.Rogers Sugar Inc - transaction to be financed with a mix of debt, subscription receipts and convertible debentures.Rogers sugar inc says debentures will bear interest at rate of 5.0% per annum, payable semi-annually, commencing December 31, 2017.Rogers Sugar - to finance transaction, co has entered into agreement with selected banks to increase co's revolving facility by $75 million to $275 million.Rogers Sugar - entered agreement with selected banks in existing banking syndicate to increase corporation's revolving facility by $75 million to $275 million.
Rogers Sugar Inc : Rogers Sugar Inc interim report for the 3rd quarter 2016 results . Volume for Q3 of fiscal 2016 was 169,481 metric tonnes compared to 160,713 metric tonnes . Qtrly revenues $ 138.6 million versus $130.6 million . Expect total sales volume for current year to surpass fiscal 2015's total volume . Qtrly earnings per share $0.21 .Expect consumer, liquid volume for last quarter to be comparable to last year,after total shipments are adjusted to reflect 13 week period.
Rogers Sugar Inc : Says bargaining agreement ratified at Lantic Inc's montreal refinery . Says all production activities will resume ,expects a return to normal activities as soon as possible .Reached a deal with union of Montreal refinery and will be returning to work within next few hours.
Rogers Sugar Inc:Declares quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share to be paid to Shareholders of record on Dec. 31.Payable on or before Jan. 20, 2016.
