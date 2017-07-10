Rogers Sugar Inc (RSI.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Rogers Sugar to acquire premier growth platform in maple syrup for $160.3 mln

July 10 (Reuters) - Rogers Sugar Inc ::Rogers sugar to acquire premier growth platform in maple syrup.Deal for $160.3 million.Rogers Sugar Inc - to finance transaction, corporation entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters to raise approximately $110 million.Rogers Sugar - transaction expected to provide about 10% accretion to rogers sugar's free cash flow per share for the year ending september 30, 2018.Rogers sugar inc - signing of a share purchase agreement with champlain financial corporation inc. To acquire l.b. Maple treat corporation‍​.Rogers Sugar Inc - transaction to be financed with a mix of debt, subscription receipts and convertible debentures.Rogers sugar inc says debentures will bear interest at rate of 5.0% per annum, payable semi-annually, commencing December 31, 2017.Rogers Sugar - to finance transaction, co has entered into agreement with selected banks to increase co's revolving facility by $75 million to $275 million.Rogers Sugar - entered agreement with selected banks in existing banking syndicate to increase corporation's revolving facility by $75 million to $275 million.

Rogers Sugar interim report for the 3rd quarter results

Rogers Sugar Inc : Rogers Sugar Inc interim report for the 3rd quarter 2016 results . Volume for Q3 of fiscal 2016 was 169,481 metric tonnes compared to 160,713 metric tonnes . Qtrly revenues $ 138.6 million versus $130.6 million . Expect total sales volume for current year to surpass fiscal 2015's total volume . Qtrly earnings per share $0.21 .Expect consumer, liquid volume for last quarter to be comparable to last year,after total shipments are adjusted to reflect 13 week period.

Rogers Sugar reaches deal with workers union

Rogers Sugar Inc : Says bargaining agreement ratified at Lantic Inc's montreal refinery . Says all production activities will resume ,expects a return to normal activities as soon as possible .Reached a deal with union of Montreal refinery and will be returning to work within next few hours.

Rogers Sugar Inc declares dividend to shareholders

Rogers Sugar Inc:Declares quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share to be paid to Shareholders of record on Dec. 31.Payable on or before Jan. 20, 2016.