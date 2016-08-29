Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (RSTC.NS)
88.05INR
11:28am BST
Rs1.05 (+1.21%)
Rs87.00
Rs87.45
Rs89.75
Rs87.00
6,550,818
4,197,934
Rs106.40
Rs40.60
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers June-qtr profit falls about 65 pct
Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd
India chemicals and fertilizers ministry says got proposals to set up greenfield and brownfield fertilizer projects
India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers: Proposals received for setting up of greenfield and brownfield (expansion) fertilizer projects - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Proposals for greenfield project received from Kanpur Fertilizers & Cement Limited - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Proposals for brownfield projects received from Indo-Gulf Fertilizers , Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Proposals for brownfield projects also from Matix Fertilizers & Chemicals, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Proposals for brownfield projects also from matix Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Government decided to establish six brownfield/revival urea production plants - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Brownfield/revival urea production plants includes four units of Fertilizer Corporation of India - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Brownfield/revival urea production plants includes 1 unit each of Hindustan Fertilizer, Bhramaputra Valley Fertilizer - Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers . Full Article
Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers March-qtr profit down about 45 pct
Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd
BRIEF-Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers issues commercial paper in favour of SBI
* Issued commercial paper for INR 2.75 billion on Sept 7, 2017, in favour of State Bank of India Source text - http://bit.ly/2waSne0 Further company coverage: