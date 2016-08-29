Edition:
Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (RSTC.NS)

RSTC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

88.05INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.05 (+1.21%)
Prev Close
Rs87.00
Open
Rs87.45
Day's High
Rs89.75
Day's Low
Rs87.00
Volume
6,550,818
Avg. Vol
4,197,934
52-wk High
Rs106.40
52-wk Low
Rs40.60

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers June-qtr profit falls about 65 pct
Monday, 29 Aug 2016 

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd : June-quarter net profit 195.9 million rupees . Says June-quarter total income from operations 15.41 billion rupees . India's Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers - net profit for June quarter last year was 561 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 18.25 billion rupees .  Full Article

India chemicals and fertilizers ministry says got proposals to set up greenfield and brownfield fertilizer projects
Tuesday, 19 Jul 2016 

India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers: Proposals received for setting up of greenfield and brownfield (expansion) fertilizer projects - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Proposals for greenfield project received from Kanpur Fertilizers & Cement Limited - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Proposals for brownfield projects received from Indo-Gulf Fertilizers , Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Proposals for brownfield projects also from Matix Fertilizers & Chemicals, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Proposals for brownfield projects also from matix Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Government decided to establish six brownfield/revival urea production plants - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Brownfield/revival urea production plants includes four units of Fertilizer Corporation of India - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Brownfield/revival urea production plants includes 1 unit each of Hindustan Fertilizer, Bhramaputra Valley Fertilizer - Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers .  Full Article

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers March-qtr profit down about 45 pct
Thursday, 26 May 2016 

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd : March-quarter net profit 365.9 million rupees; March-quarter net sales 20.69 billion rupees . Recommended dividend of 1.10 rupees per share .  Full Article

BRIEF-Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers issues commercial paper in favour of SBI

* Issued commercial paper for INR 2.75 billion on Sept 7, 2017, in favour of State Bank of India Source text - http://bit.ly/2waSne0 Further company coverage:

