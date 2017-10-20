Renishaw PLC (RSW.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Precision engineering group Renishaw's Q1 revenue jumps 26 pct

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Renishaw Plc :Q1 REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ROSE 26 PERCENT TO 142.3 MILLION STG.‍REMAINS CONFIDENT IN FUTURE PROSPECTS AND OF ACHIEVING GOOD GROWTH IN BOTH REVENUE AND PROFIT IN THIS FINANCIAL YEAR​.‍Q1 ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX 35.8 MLN STG VERSUS 15.1 MLN STG IN Q1 2016​.‍REVENUE BENEFITED DUE TO A NUMBER OF LARGE ORDERS FROM FAR EAST CUSTOMERS IN CONSUMER ELECTRONICS MARKETS​.

Renishaw says Q1 pretax profit down to 14.1 mln stg

Renishaw Plc : Q1 revenue 112.8 mln stg . Q1 pretax profit 14.1 mln stg . Revenue for Q1 of current financial year was 112.8 mln stg, compared with 98.2 mln stg for corresponding period last year . Says profit before tax for Q1 amounted to 14.1 mln stg (including a currency benefit of 3.7 mln stg) compared with 16.3 mln stg last year . Revenue in our metrology business increased by 16 pct to 108.8 mln stg compared with 93.7 mln stg last year . Group balance sheet remains strong with net cash balances of 27.8 mln stg as at Sept.30 2016 . Continue to anticipate growth in both revenue and profit in this financial year .Decided to discontinue operations at RDL, resulting in 33 staff directly employed by RDL now being on notice of redundancy.

Renishaw FY pretax profit down c.45 pct

Renishaw Plc : Anticipate growth in both revenue and profits over next financial year . FY pretax profit 80 million stg versus 144.2 million stg year ago . Final dividend 35.5 penceper share . Total dividend 48 penceper share . FY revenue 436.6 million stg versus 494.7 million stg year ago . FY revenue (£m) 436.6mln stg versus 494.7mln stg . FY profit before tax (£m) 80.0mln stg versus 144.2mln stg .Total dividend of 48.0 pence for year, an increase of 3.2% over last year.

Renishaw says Q3 revenue falls to 109.6 mln stg

Renishaw Plc : Revenue for Q3 ended 31st march 2016 amounted to £109.6m (2015: £145.9m) . Expect full year revenue to be in range of £420m - £440m and a profit before tax in range of £67m - £83m . Q3 pretax profit 20.2 million stg versus 53.2 million stg year ago . Q3 revenue 109.6 million stg versus 145.9 million stg year ago Further company coverage: [RSW.L] ((Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136;)).

Renishaw plc announces interim dividend

Renishaw plc:Says an interim dividend of 12.5 pence net per share (2014: 12.5p) will be paid on April 7, 2016, to shareholders on the register on March 4, 2016.