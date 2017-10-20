Renishaw PLC (RSW.L)
4,774.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
4,774.00
--
--
--
--
91,659
5,030.00
2,355.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Precision engineering group Renishaw's Q1 revenue jumps 26 pct
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Renishaw Plc
Renishaw says Q1 pretax profit down to 14.1 mln stg
Renishaw Plc
Renishaw FY pretax profit down c.45 pct
Renishaw Plc
Renishaw says Q3 revenue falls to 109.6 mln stg
Renishaw Plc
Renishaw plc announces interim dividend
Renishaw plc:Says an interim dividend of 12.5 pence net per share (2014: 12.5p) will be paid on April 7, 2016, to shareholders on the register on March 4, 2016. Full Article
Britain's Renishaw first-quarter revenue jumps on strong demand in Far East
Precision engineering group Renishaw Plc posted a 26 percent rise in first-quarter revenue on Friday as demand for its precision measuring devices increased in manufacturing hubs like the Far East.
- Are Renishaw plc, AFC Energy plc And Mitie Group PLC Worth Buying After Today's Results?
- Should You Buy Thursday Movers KAZ Minerals PLC, Ashtead Group plc & Renishaw plc?
- Is It Too Late To Buy Into Growth Stars Greggs plc, Rightmove plc And Renishaw plc?
- Why Shares In Renishaw plc Sky-Rocketed Today
- Renishaw plc Expects Record Revenue Growth
- Why Renishaw plc Has Surged 10% Today!