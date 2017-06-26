Restaurant Group PLC (RTN.L)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Restaurant Group says like-for-like sales for 20 weeks ended May declined 1.8 pct
May 26 (Reuters) - Restaurant Group Plc
Restaurant Group shares open 4.3 percent after co maintains full year guidance
Restaurant Group Plc
Restaurant Group says to close or sell 33 underperforming outlets
Restaurant Group Plc
Restaurant Group names Barry Nightingale as CFO
Restaurant Group Plc
Restaurant Group says 73.17 percent shareholders at AGM approve directors' pay report
Restaurant Group Plc
The Restaurant Group PLC recommends final dividend
The Restaurant Group PLC:Recommends final dividend of 10.6 pence per share.The final dividend will be paid on 6 July 2016 and the shares will be marked ex-dividend on 16 June 2016. Full Article
Fading banks rally, falling Imperial limit FTSE gains
LONDON Enthusiasm about U.S. tax reforms and rate hikes dissipated on Thursday, taking the wind out of the sails of Britain's banking stocks after earlier gains, and leaving the main share index modestly up on the day.
