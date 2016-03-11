Rupa and Company Ltd (RUCL.NS)
RUCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
428.60INR
11:16am BST
428.60INR
11:16am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.05 (+0.48%)
Rs2.05 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
Rs426.55
Rs426.55
Open
Rs428.00
Rs428.00
Day's High
Rs434.00
Rs434.00
Day's Low
Rs427.10
Rs427.10
Volume
30,713
30,713
Avg. Vol
151,617
151,617
52-wk High
Rs589.95
Rs589.95
52-wk Low
Rs231.00
Rs231.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Rupa and Company Ltd declares interim dividend
Rupa and Company Ltd:Declares interim dividend to shareholders of the company for financial year 2015-16 @ 275%, i.e., 2.75 Indian rupees per equity share of the company. Full Article
BRIEF-India's Rupa & Co June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter net profit 92.8 million rupees versus 154.9 million rupees year ago