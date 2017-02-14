Edition:
United Kingdom

Rural Electrification Corp Ltd (RURL.NS)

RURL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

156.15INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.15 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
Rs156.30
Open
Rs158.15
Day's High
Rs158.15
Day's Low
Rs154.80
Volume
2,692,233
Avg. Vol
5,873,686
52-wk High
Rs223.90
52-wk Low
Rs112.90

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Rural Electrification Dec-qtr profit up 28 pct
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 

Rural Electrification Corp Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 17.54 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for Dec quarter net profit was 16.04 billion rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 56.46 billion rupees . Says declared interim dividend of INR 7 per share .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 13.70 billion rupees; total income from operations was 60.18 billion rupees.  Full Article

Rural Electrification says additional charge of CMD assigned to B P Pandey for 3 months
Monday, 3 Oct 2016 

Rural Electrification Corp Ltd :Power ministry has assigned additional charge of chairman, MD to B P pandey for three months from Oct. 1.  Full Article

Rural Electrification Corp announces sale of NRSS XXXVI Transmission's shares
Monday, 22 Aug 2016 

Rural Electrification Corp Ltd : Sale & transfer of equity shares of NRSS XXXVI Transmission Limited and Khargone Transmission Limited .  Full Article

Rural Electrification Corp recommends 1:1 bonus share issue
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

Rural Electrification Corp Ltd : Recommended the issue of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio .  Full Article

Rural Electrification June-qtr profit down about 4 pct
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

Rural Electrification Corp Ltd : June-quarter net profit 14.21 billion rupees . June-quarter total income from operations 59.54 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 14.79 billion rupees; total income from operations was 56.63 billion rupees .  Full Article

Rural Electrification Corp to consider bonus issue
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 

Rural Electrification Corp Ltd : Board to consider bonus issue .  Full Article

Rural Electrification March-qtr profit up about 6 pct
Friday, 27 May 2016 

Rural Electrification Corp Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 11.60 billion rupees; March-quarter total income from operations 60.64 billion rupees .  Full Article

Rural Electrification Corp Ltd declares interim dividend
Wednesday, 10 Feb 2016 

Rural Electrification Corp Ltd:Declared and approved payment of interim dividend at rate of 12.00 Indian rupees per equity share on face value of fully paid-up equity shares of 10 Indian rupees each for financial year 2015-16.Says said interim dividend will be paid/dispatched on Feb. 25, 2016.  Full Article

Rural Electrification Corp Ltd News

India unveils $2.5 bln plan to electrify all households by end 2018

NEW DELHI, Sept 25 India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a $2.5 billion project to electrify all of the country's households by the end of 2018.

Earnings vs. Estimates

