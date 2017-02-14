Rural Electrification Corp Ltd (RURL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Rural Electrification Dec-qtr profit up 28 pct

Rural Electrification Corp Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 17.54 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for Dec quarter net profit was 16.04 billion rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 56.46 billion rupees . Says declared interim dividend of INR 7 per share .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 13.70 billion rupees; total income from operations was 60.18 billion rupees.

Rural Electrification says additional charge of CMD assigned to B P Pandey for 3 months

Rural Electrification Corp Ltd :Power ministry has assigned additional charge of chairman, MD to B P pandey for three months from Oct. 1.

Rural Electrification Corp announces sale of NRSS XXXVI Transmission's shares

Rural Electrification Corp Ltd : Sale & transfer of equity shares of NRSS XXXVI Transmission Limited and Khargone Transmission Limited .

Rural Electrification Corp recommends 1:1 bonus share issue

Rural Electrification Corp Ltd : Recommended the issue of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio .

Rural Electrification June-qtr profit down about 4 pct

Rural Electrification Corp Ltd : June-quarter net profit 14.21 billion rupees . June-quarter total income from operations 59.54 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 14.79 billion rupees; total income from operations was 56.63 billion rupees .

Rural Electrification Corp to consider bonus issue

Rural Electrification Corp Ltd : Board to consider bonus issue .

Rural Electrification March-qtr profit up about 6 pct

Rural Electrification Corp Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 11.60 billion rupees; March-quarter total income from operations 60.64 billion rupees .

Rural Electrification Corp Ltd declares interim dividend

Rural Electrification Corp Ltd:Declared and approved payment of interim dividend at rate of 12.00 Indian rupees per equity share on face value of fully paid-up equity shares of 10 Indian rupees each for financial year 2015-16.Says said interim dividend will be paid/dispatched on Feb. 25, 2016.