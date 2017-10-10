Edition:
United Kingdom

Robert Walters Plc (RWA.L)

RWA.L on London Stock Exchange

588.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
588.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
120,975
52-wk High
605.00
52-wk Low
316.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Robert Walters Q3 ‍group gross profit rises
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - ROBERT WALTERS PLC :Q3 ‍GROUP GROSS PROFIT £90.7M VERSUS £74.4M YEAR AGO​.Q3 ‍ASIA PACIFIC GROSS PROFIT £35.8M VERSUS £32.0M YEAR AGO​.Q3 ‍UK GROSS PROFIT £26.9M VERSUS £23.4M YEAR AGO​.Q3 ‍EUROPE GROSS PROFIT £20.1M VERSUS £14.5M YEAR AGO​."‍CONFIDENT THAT PROFIT BEFORE TAX FOR FULL YEAR WILL BE AHEAD OF CURRENT MARKET EXPECTATIONS" - CEO​.  Full Article

Robert Walters reports rise in Q3 net fee income
Monday, 17 Oct 2016 

Robert Walters Plc : Q3 trading update . Good performance with Q3 group net fee income up 8 pct. (23 pct actual) . UK Q3 net fee income 23.4 mln stg versus 21.5 mln stg year earlier . Q3 Europe net fee income up 8 pct. (27 pct actual) . Current trading remains in line with market expectations - CEO .In the UK, financial services remained relatively subdued but with signs of a pick-up in activity levels towards end of quarter.  Full Article

Robert Walters PLC recommends final dividend
Thursday, 10 Mar 2016 

Robert Walters PLC:Says board will be recommending an 18% increase in the final dividend to 5.13p per share which combined with the interim dividend of 1.95p per share would result in a total dividend of 7.08p per share (2014: 6.0p).Says final dividend, if approved, will be paid on 10 June 2016 to those shareholders on the register as at 20 May 2016.  Full Article

Robert Walters Plc News

Banks filling London staffing gaps before Brexit - Hays

Global banks are still filling job vacancies in London despite concerns that Brexit could threaten the city's status as a major financial centre, recruiter Hays said on Thursday.

