Robert Walters Plc (RWA.L)
588.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
588.50
--
--
--
--
120,975
605.00
316.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Robert Walters Q3 group gross profit rises
Oct 10 (Reuters) - ROBERT WALTERS PLC
Robert Walters reports rise in Q3 net fee income
Robert Walters Plc
Robert Walters PLC recommends final dividend
Robert Walters PLC:Says board will be recommending an 18% increase in the final dividend to 5.13p per share which combined with the interim dividend of 1.95p per share would result in a total dividend of 7.08p per share (2014: 6.0p).Says final dividend, if approved, will be paid on 10 June 2016 to those shareholders on the register as at 20 May 2016. Full Article
Banks filling London staffing gaps before Brexit - Hays
Global banks are still filling job vacancies in London despite concerns that Brexit could threaten the city's status as a major financial centre, recruiter Hays said on Thursday.
