RWE AG (RWEG.DE)

Innogy says signed stand-alone credit agreement of 2 bln eur‍​

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Innogy Se :Says signed a stand-alone credit agreement of €2 billion‍​.Says funding structure now completely independent from rwe.Says initial term of the credit line is five years, two renewal options and an increase option allowing innogy to access a further €1 billion upon request.Says credit line replaces the existing participation in rwe's credit line, which was terminated at the same time.

RWE announces volume of hybrid bond repurchase

Oct 6 (Reuters) - RWE :Says ‍announcement of volume of hybrid bonds repurchase​.Says ‍aggregate principal amount of repurchased hybrid bonds equals an amount of approx. Eur 584.61 million​.

RWE says supervisory board names Schmitz as new CEO

RWE AG : Says supervisory board appointed Rolf Martin Schmitz as new chairman of executive board of RWE Further company coverage: [RWEG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Innogy IPO books covered within the range on the full dealsize - bookrunner

Innogy SE : Bookrunner says IPO books covered within the range on the full dealsize, incl. the upsize option & greenshoe option Further company coverage: [RWEG.DE] ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)).

RWE, gov't talks over nuclear storage funding still ongoing

RWE AG : Ceo says talks over funding of nuclear waste storage ongoing, will still take a while to reach deal Further company coverage: [RWEG.DE] (Frankfurt newsroom) ((+49 69 7565 1270; Reuters Messaging: frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.net)).

RWE says planned Innogy stock market debut on Oct. 7, 2016

Rwe Ag : RWE says innogy´s stock market debut planned for 7 october 2016 Further company coverage: [RWEG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Innogy SE shares priced between 32 euros to 36 euros for IPO

Rwe Aktiengesellschaft : Co and management board of Innogy Se determined price range for shares of Innogy se to be offered in IPO to range from euro 32 to euro 36 . Share capital of Innogy SE amounts to 1 bln euros and is divided into 500 mln ordinary bearer shares with no par value .As part offering, innogy se shares worth 940 million euros from the holdings of RWE Downstream Beteiligungs will be acquired by funds under management of subsidiaries of Blackrock Inc (together the "cornerstone investors") in a private placement.

RWE wants to keep investment-grade rating, but not at any cost

Rwe Ag : Cfo says operating cash flow will help achieve goal of lower net debt by year-end, proceeds from innogy ipo not taken into account . Cfo says there is a risk that we have to apply different discount rates on nuclear storage provisions once these are taken out balance sheet . Cfo says have ambition to keep investment-grade credit rating, but not at any cost Further company coverage: [RWEG.DE] (Frankfurt newsroom) ((+49 69 7565 1270; Reuters Messaging: frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.net)).

RWE CEO says don't need to sell parts of Innogy to finance investments

RWE AG : Ceo says don't need to sell parts of Innogy to finance investments Further company coverage: [RWEG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1272;)).

UK's competition watchdog announces energy market reforms

Competition and Markets Authority : Publishes final energy market reforms . Over 30 measures will be brought in to drive down costs . Concluded its energy market investigation setting out a wide range of reforms to modernise the market for the benefit of customers . Investigation found that 70 pct of domestic customers of 6 largest energy firms still on an expensive ‘default’ standard variable tariff . Has found customers have been paying 1.4 billion stg a year more than they would in a fully competitive market . Suppliers will be ordered to give ofgem details of all customers who have been on their default tariff for more than three years . Details of all customers on default tariff for more than 3 yrs will be put on a secure database .Ofgem will also be given much greater influence over the detailed codes that govern the working of the market.