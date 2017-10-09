RWE AG (RWEG_p.DE)
16.10EUR
4:35pm BST
€-0.10 (-0.62%)
€16.20
€16.26
€16.34
€16.07
69,778
86,105
€16.34
€8.28
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Innogy says signed stand-alone credit agreement of 2 bln eur
Oct 9 (Reuters) - Innogy Se
RWE announces volume of hybrid bond repurchase
Oct 6 (Reuters) - RWE
RWE says supervisory board names Schmitz as new CEO
Innogy IPO books covered within the range on the full dealsize - bookrunner
Innogy SE : Bookrunner says IPO books covered within the range on the full dealsize, incl. the upsize option & greenshoe option Further company coverage: [RWEG.DE] ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)). Full Article
RWE, gov't talks over nuclear storage funding still ongoing
RWE says planned Innogy stock market debut on Oct. 7, 2016
Innogy SE shares priced between 32 euros to 36 euros for IPO
RWE wants to keep investment-grade rating, but not at any cost
RWE CEO says don't need to sell parts of Innogy to finance investments
UK's competition watchdog announces energy market reforms
Competition and Markets Authority : Publishes final energy market reforms . Over 30 measures will be brought in to drive down costs . Concluded its energy market investigation setting out a wide range of reforms to modernise the market for the benefit of customers . Investigation found that 70 pct of domestic customers of 6 largest energy firms still on an expensive ‘default’ standard variable tariff . Has found customers have been paying 1.4 billion stg a year more than they would in a fully competitive market . Suppliers will be ordered to give ofgem details of all customers who have been on their default tariff for more than three years . Details of all customers on default tariff for more than 3 yrs will be put on a secure database .Ofgem will also be given much greater influence over the detailed codes that govern the working of the market. Full Article
No future(s): Asian financial coal trading dries up as Noble declines, Glencore rules
SINGAPORE/FRANKFURT Financial trading of thermal coal has virtually ceased in Asia as a result of the woes at one major trading house and the growing dominance of another, despite the region being by far the world's biggest consumer of the fuel.