Rexel SA (RXL.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Rexel says France not impacted by company's asset-sale plan

Rexel : CEO says France is not on the list of countries concerned by Rexel's asset-sale plan Further company coverage: [RXL.PA] ((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Rexel to prioritise United States in any future acquisition strategy

Rexel : CEO says company will give priority to United States when Rexel resumes strategy of medium-sized acquisitions from 2018 onwards ((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84; Reuters Messaging: sudip.kargupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)).

Rexel FY recurring net income down at 250.3 million euros

Rexel SA : FY sales 13.16 billion euros ($13.99 billion) versus 13.38 billion euros year ago . FY adjusted EBITDA 549.8 million euros, down 7.6 percent yoy . FY recurring net income 250.3 million euros, down 7.1 percent yoy . For 2017 targets resuming organic growth, with sales up in the low single digits (on a constant and same-day basis) . Proposes dividend of 0.40 euros per share payable in cash .For 2017 targets a mid to high single-digit increase in adjusted ebita.

Rexel Q2 sales down 2,2 pct to 3,349.9 million euros

Rexel : Q2, Rexel posted sales of 3,349.9 million euros ($3.71 billion), down 2.2 pct . Net income from continuing operations in H1 rose by 121.8 pct to 95.8 million euros (versus 43.2 million euros in H1 2015) . Operating income in H1 stood at 219.7 million euros, up 5.8 pct year-on-year . Says consequences of Brexit on activity in UK (c. 8 pct of group sales) are still difficult to estimate .Sees 2016 full-year financial targets unchanged.

Rexel adopts new governance structure

Rexel SA : Rudy Provoost stepping down as chairman and Chief Executive Officer as of June 30, 2016 . François Henrot appointed chairman of board of directors on an interim basis effective July 1, 2016 .Patrick Berard to become Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2016.

Rexel places 650 million euros of notes

Rexel SA:Successfully places 650 million euros of its 3.50 pct unsecured senior notes due 2023.Delivery, settlement and listing of notes on Euro MTF market of Luxembourg Stock Exchange are expected to occur on or about May 18, 2016.Notes, which mature on June 15, 2023, will be callable as from June 2019.

Rexel launches 500 million euro notes offering

Rexel SA:Launches EUR 500 million notes offering.Notes, callable at Rexel's discretion as from June 2019, will rank pari passu with Rexel's senior credit facility and other senior unsecured notes.Proceeds of the issuance of the notes will be used to redeem all or part of the Rexel's 5.125% senior notes issued on April 3, 2013 due June 2020.Rexel will redeem the 2020 notes at a price of 103.844%, plus accrued and unpaid interest.

Rexel confirms FY 2016 guidance

Rexel SA:Confirms FY 2016 objectives.

Rexel gives FY 2016-2020 guidance

Rexel SA:Says ‍over 2016-2020 period it aims to grow sales faster than the market.Sees ‍over 2016-2020 an average annual organic sales growth of between 1 percent and 2 percent.Sees 2016-2020 conversion rates of EBITDA into free cash-flow of between 70 percent and 80 percent before interest and tax, between 35 percent and 45 percent after interest and tax.Sees ‍over 2016-2020 growing adjusted EBITA at least twice as fast as sales growth.Intends to accelerate its M&A strategy through targeted accretive acquisitions with a budget of around 1.5 billion euros over 2016-2020 period.Says ‍this level of investment could generate cumulated additional sales of over 2 billion euros.

Rexel proposes FY dividend of EUR 0.40/share

Rexel SA:Will propose full year dividend of 0.40 euro per share, to be paid fully in cash.