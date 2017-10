Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Royal Bank Of Canada enters deal to repurchase shares between Oct 16-Oct 30

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Canada :Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid.Royal Bank Of Canada - ‍ To enter deal to repurchase shares through purchases between Oct 16 - Oct 30, 2017, subject to maximum of 5 million common shares​.

RBC Global Asset Management reports September mutual fund net sales of $523 mln

Rbc Global Asset Management Inc : RBC Global Asset Management Inc announces September sales results for RBC funds, PH&N funds and BlueBay funds . September mutual fund net sales of $523 million . Long-Term funds had net sales of $644 million and money market funds had net redemptions of $121 million for sept .Assets under management increased by 0.8 per cent at sept end.

Royal Bank of Canada increases qtrly dividend of two cents/shr to 83 cents/shr

Royal Bank Of Canada :Royal Bank Of Canada says declared an increase to its quarterly common share dividend of two cents per share, or two per cent, to 83 cents per share.

Royal Bank Of Canada Q3 earnings per share C$1.88

Royal Bank Of Canada : Royal Bank Of Canada reports record third quarter 2016 results . Q3 earnings per share C$1.88 . Q3 earnings per share view C$1.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Announced an increase to quarterly dividend of $0.02 or 2% to $0.83 per share .Basel III common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 10.5% at quarter-end.

RBC Global Asset Management says July mutual fund net sales of $1 bln

Rbc Global Asset Management Inc : RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces July sales results for RBC funds, PH&N funds and BlueBay funds . July mutual fund net sales of $1.0 billion .Long-Term funds had net sales of $948 million and money market funds had net sales of $69 million in July.

RBC Global Asset Management says AUM up by 0.02 pct in June

RBC Global Asset Management Inc : RBC Global Asset Management Inc announces June sales results for RBC Funds, PH&N Funds and Bluebay Funds . June mutual fund net sales of $435 million .As of June, assets under management increased by 0.02 per cent.

RBC sees "enormous opportunity" for U.S. organic growth

: Royal bank of canada ceo says sees dual brand structure for RBC/city national for foreseeable future . Royal bank of canada ceo says enormous opportunity to grow organically in u.s. .Royal bank of canada ceo says if something accelerates organic growth RBC would consider it.

RBC Global Asset Management reports $819 mln in mutual fund net sales for May

RBC Global Asset Management Inc: RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces May sales results for RBC funds and PH&N funds . May mutual fund net sales of $819 million . Long-Term funds had net sales of $798 million and money market funds had net sales of $21 million in May .Assets under management increased by 2.5 per cent in May.

Royal Bank of Canada to buy back up to 20 mln of common shares

Royal Bank Of Canada : Toronto stock exchange has approved normal course issuer bid to purchase, for cancellation, up to 20 million of common shares .Royal Bank of Canada to repurchase up to 20 million of its common shares.

Royal Bank Of Canada posts Q2 earnings of C$1.66/share

Royal Bank Of Canada : Royal Bank Of Canada reports second quarter 2016 results . Q2 earnings per share C$1.66 . Q2 earnings per share view C$1.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . As at April 30, 2016, Basel III Cet1 ratio was 10.3%, up 40 BPS compared to last quarter . Qtrly total PCL of $460 million was up $50 million or 12% from last quarter . Qtrly personal & commercial banking net income was a record $1,297 million, up $97 million or 8% compared to last year .Qtrly wealth management net income of $386 million was up $115 million or 42% from last year.