Raymond Ltd (RYMD.NS)

RYMD.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

902.15INR
11:23am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.60 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
Rs907.75
Open
Rs914.00
Day's High
Rs916.80
Day's Low
Rs892.00
Volume
566,914
Avg. Vol
725,854
52-wk High
Rs918.65
52-wk Low
Rs458.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Raymond Ltd unit enters share purchase agreement with Neel Metals Products
Thursday, 22 Sep 2016 

Raymond Ltd : Enterprise value of Rose was arrived at 201. 9 million rupees . Unit Ring Plus Aqua entered into share purchase agreement with Neel Metals Products .Agreement with Neel Metals Products Limited, to transfer by way of sale its entire equity share holding in JV Rose Engineered Products India.  Full Article

Raymond June-qtr consol loss widens
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

Raymond Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net loss 166.1 million rupees;consol net sales 10.57 billion rupees .  Full Article

Raymond Ltd News

BRIEF-Raymond says associate signs agreements with Pacific Dunlop Holdings (Singapore) and Ansell Ltd

* Raymond Ltd - J K Investo Trade (India) signed agreements with respect to JV co J K Ansell Pvt Ltd with Pacific Dunlop Holdings (Singapore) and Ansell Ltd

