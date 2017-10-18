South32 Ltd (S32J.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

South32 says qtrly metallurgical coal production ‍494​ kt

Oct 19 (Reuters) - South32 Ltd :qtrly metallurgical coal production ‍494​ kt versus 1,437 kt in prior quarter.qtrly manganese ore production ‍1,304​ kwmt versus 1,314 kwmt in prior quarter.Maintained annual production guidance for operations ‍​.Confirmed will operate one Longwall at the illawarra metallurgical coal Appin mine across the remainder of fy18‍​.Qtrly aluminium production ‍249 kt versus 248 kt in prior quarter."‍fy18 production guidance for Illawarra metallurgical coal will be provided in due course"​.‍Longwall 707 is expected to be completed in june 2018 quarter​.

South32 ‍concludes review into Illawarra metallurgical coal

Oct 13 (Reuters) - South32 Ltd :‍Concluded its review into Illawarra metallurgical coal's operating systems and processes​.‍Completed remedial action required to safely and sustainably recommence production at Appin mine​.‍illawarra metallurgical coal produced 819KT of coal during Sept. 2017 quarter​.Unit operating costs and profitability will be significantly impacted by a lower rate of production in FY18​.‍Longwall 707 restarted production and co plans to operate a single longwall at Appin mine​.

South32 says mining extraction at Cannington has been temporarily impacted

South32 Ltd : Advises that mining extraction at Cannington has been temporarily impacted by an underground fire that damaged load-out and shaft haulage infrastructure . Remediation work will be undertaken over a four week period and extraction of higher grade stope 60l will be delayed .Based on initial assessment, payable silver, lead, zinc production of 16.5moz, 135kt and 70kt is now anticipated in FY17 with revised mill throughput of about 3.1mt.

South32 Ltd posts HY revenue of US$3.22 billion

South32 Ltd : HY underlying earnings from continuing operations $479 million versus $26 million a year ago . HY revenue US$3.221 billion versus US$2.98 billion . Interim dividend of US 3.6 cents per share . Production guidance for FY17 is unchanged for our upstream operations . Guidance for FY17 capital expenditure, including equity accounted investments, remains unchanged at approximately US$450M . Depreciation and amortisation, excluding equity accounted investments, of US$760M is now expected in FY17 . Exploration expenditure of approximately US$16M is expected within our existing footprint .Group is expected to generate a positive franking credit balance in FY17.

South32 establishes small shareholding sale facility

South32 Ltd : Small shareholding sale facility . Says "initiative is expected to reduce administration costs incurred by South32" . Has established a small shareholding sale facility (sale facility) for shareholders with holdings valued at less than A$500 .

South32 Ltd posts FY net loss of US$1.615 billion

South32 Ltd : Financial results & outlook year ended 30 June 2016 . FY net loss US$1.615 billion versus loss of US$919 million last year . FY pro forma revenue US$5.812 billion versus US$7.74 billion last year . Board has resolved to pay a final dividend of US 1 cent per share . "Looking to FY 2017, have maintained production guidance for the majority of our upstream operations" . Expect capital expenditure, including equity accounted investments, to remain largely unchanged in FY 2017 at approximately US$450M . "Depreciation and amortisation, excluding equity accounted investments, is expected to decrease by US$55M to US$720M in FY 2017" .

South32 Ltd says qtrly alumina production 1,296 kt

South32 Ltd : Quarterly report June 2016 . Qtrly alumina production 1,296 kt versus 1,334 kt in prior quarter . Qtrly nickel production 9.6 kt versus 9.7 kt in prior quarter . Qtrly aluminium production 238 kt versus 240 kt in prior quarter . "Completed previously announced restructuring initiatives, positioning US well to achieve FY 2017 unit cost guidance" .

South32 Ltd reduction of about 1,750 employees - Reuters

South32 Ltd:Says "a reduction of approximately 1,750 employees and contractors is expected before the end of FY 2016" - RTRS.

South32 Ltd updates on major restructuring plans and non-cash charges

South32 Ltd:Major restructuring plans and non-cash charges S32.AX.Says it expects to book pre-tax, non-cash charges of approximately US$1.7B (post-tax US$1.7B) when it reports its December 2015 half year financial results.Optimised mine plans, redundancies and restructuring initiatives expected to reduce rand denominated mine gate costs by a commensurate amount".Says "reduction of approximately 620 employees across the joint venture".Pre-tax restructuring costs, including redundancies, of approximately US$10M (South32 share) are anticipated in FY 2016.Says annual sustaining capital expenditure is also expected to decline by approximately 80% to US$7M (South32 share) in FY 2017.Charges will be excluded from the group's underlying earnings measures in the December 2015 half year.

South32 Ltd to cut more than 400 jobs at South African manganese mine - union - Reuters

South32 Ltd:South32 plans to cut 447 jobs at a South African manganese mine, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Monday, in the latest in a slew of layoffs in the embattled industry - RTRS.The union, which is the country's largest mining labour body, said it had received notice from South32 that the company planned to cut the jobs and called on the mines ministry to "intervene to halt" to prevent the layoffs - RTRS.NUM said over 1,000 workers are employed at the Hotazel mine in Kuruman, about 550 km (341 miles) south east of Johannesburg - RTRS.South32 spokeswoman Lulu Letlape said the company was consulting with employees through unions on job cuts. Voluntary redundancies and early retirements were being considered to minimize the impact on workers, she said - RTRS.Mining companies in South Africa are under pressure from rising costs and falling prices, forcing companies to close shafts and cut jobs to survive, angering unions, which have opposed the layoffs. - RTRS.