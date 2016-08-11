SMA Solar Technology AG (S92G.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

SMA Solar CEO says experiencing some delays in projects in U.S.

Sma Solar Technology Ag : Ceo says we experience some delays in projects in u.s. Market, but overall situation is intact . Ceo says sees strong interest from strategic investors in sma railway technology unit it is trying to sell Further company coverage: [S92G.DE]

SMA Solar CEO says July earnings nearly matched all of Q2

SMA Solar Technology AG CEO tells Reuters : Earnings in July were nearly as good as whole Q2 . Aims to lower fixed costs by another 15 percent in coming months Further company coverage: [S92G.DE]

SMA Solar says upper end of forecast range is ambitious

SMA Solar : H1 sales rose 15.1 percent to 494.1 million eur . H1 profit 19.4 million eur versus -21.4 million eur loss year ago . Is anticipating a further intensification of price pressure in 2017 compared to current year . Announcing closure of production locations in Denver, USA, and Cape Town, South Africa .Upper end of forecast earnings range is ambitious given price developments in solar industry.

Sma Solar Technology AG takes stake in Silicon Valley group Tigo

Sma Solar Technology AG:Is taking 27 percent stake in Tigo Energy Inc as part of $20 million capital increase of Los Gatos-based group.Investment will give SMA access to market of module-level power electronics (MLPE), with estimated annual market volume of about 700 million euros ($796 million).

Sma Solar Technology AG confirms FY 2016 outlook, to propose FY 2015 dividend

Sma Solar Technology AG:Sees 2016 EBITDA of 150-190 million euros.Says still expects sales of 950 million euros to 1.05 billion euros in 2016.Says still expects EBIT of 80-120 million euros in 2016.Proposes 2015 dividend of 0.14 euros per share.FY 2016 revenue 1,059 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBIT 127.39 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBITDA 204.00 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sma Solar Technology to provide PV systems' performance data to TenneT

Sma Solar Technology AG:Says SMA collaborates with TenneT for better solar power feed-in predictions.Says ‍signed a contract for provision of current performance data from PV systems​.

Sma Solar Technology collaborates with Daimler unit Accumotive in storage solutions

Sma Solar Technology AG:Collaborates with Daimler unit Accumotive in storage solutions.

Sma Solar Technology AG issues FY 2016 outlook below analysts' estimates

Sma Solar Technology AG:Expects considerable earnings increase with sales of 950 million euros to 1,050 million euros in 2016.Forecasting considerable increase in EBIT to between 80 million and 120 million euros in FY 2016.FY 2016 revenue 1,078 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBIT 113.78 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sma Solar Technology launches new high-voltage battery compatible inverter for private households

Sma Solar Technology AG:Is launching a new high-voltage battery compatible inverter for private households.

Sma Solar Technology confirms FY 2015 outlook

Sma Solar Technology AG:Confirms raised sales and earnings guidance for FY 2015.