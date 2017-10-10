Safran SA (SAF.PA)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Banque Federative Credit Mutuel sells its stakes in Safran and Eiffage
Oct 10 (Reuters) - BANQUE FEDERATIVE CREDIT MUTUEL::BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE CRÉDIT MUTUEL ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF ITS STAKES IN SAFRAN AND EIFFAGE.BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE CRÉDIT MUTUEL - SALE OF C.3.2M SHARES OF SAFRAN, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 0.8% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL.BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE CRÉDIT MUTUEL - SALE OF C.2.8M SHARES OF EIFFAGE, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 2.9% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL.BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE CRÉDIT MUTUEL SAYS WILL NO LONGER HOLD ANY SAFRAN AND EIFFAGE SHARES AFTER THESE TRANSACTIONS.BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE CRÉDIT MUTUEL - BOOKBUILDINGS WILL COMMENCE IMMEDIATELY.BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE CRÉDIT MUTUEL - BOOKBUILDINGS WILL BE MANAGED BY SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING, SOLE BOOKRUNNER.BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE CRÉDIT MUTUEL - DEFINITIVE TERMS OF THE PLACEMENTS WILL BE DETERMINED FOLLOWING THE COMPLETION OF THE BOOKBUILDINGS PROCESS. Full Article
Safran: Safran and HAL JV in India to support Indian helicopter operators . Full Article
: Airbus Safran Launchers SAS is set to win EU approval as soon as next month to take over Arianespace SA-Bloomberg, citing sources Source (http://bloom.bg/28QXF9e) (Bengaluru Newsroom) (((+91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780);)). Full Article
Euronext: French Regulator AMF announced public buyout offer followed by a squeeze out on Technofan
Tensions ease over Pratt engine supplies to Airbus: sources
PARIS Airbus is more confident in the ability of Pratt & Whitney to speed up delayed engine shipments, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday, in a sign that supply-chain gridlock affecting European aircraft deliveries may soon reach its peak.