Safran SA (SAF.PA)

Banque Federative Credit Mutuel sells its stakes in Safran and Eiffage‍​

Oct 10 (Reuters) - BANQUE FEDERATIVE CREDIT MUTUEL::BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE CRÉDIT MUTUEL ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF ITS STAKES IN SAFRAN AND EIFFAGE‍​.BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE CRÉDIT MUTUEL - SALE OF C.3.2M SHARES OF SAFRAN, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 0.8% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL.BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE CRÉDIT MUTUEL - SALE OF C.2.8M SHARES OF EIFFAGE, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 2.9% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL.BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE CRÉDIT MUTUEL SAYS WILL NO LONGER HOLD ANY SAFRAN AND EIFFAGE SHARES AFTER THESE TRANSACTIONS‍​.BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE CRÉDIT MUTUEL - BOOKBUILDINGS WILL COMMENCE IMMEDIATELY.BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE CRÉDIT MUTUEL - BOOKBUILDINGS WILL BE MANAGED BY SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING, SOLE BOOKRUNNER.BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE CRÉDIT MUTUEL - DEFINITIVE TERMS OF THE PLACEMENTS WILL BE DETERMINED FOLLOWING THE COMPLETION OF THE BOOKBUILDINGS PROCESS.

Atos wins four-year contract with Safran

June 27 (Reuters) - ATOS ::ATOS WINS MAJOR CONTRACT TO ACCOMPANY SAFRAN << >> IN THE TRANSFORMATION OF ITS IT INFRASTRUCTURE.FOUR-YEAR CONTRACT RUNS TILL 2021 AND HAS OPTION OF A TWO-YEAR EXTENSION..ATOS SELECTED BY SAFRAN, AS ITS PARTNER TO OPTIMIZE DATACENTERS WORLDWIDE.

Safran signs contract to support Danish EH101 engines

Safran SA :Safran signs contract to support Danish EH101 engines.

VSMPO-Avisma to supply titanium products to Safran

VSMPO-Avisma PJSC :Says signs long-term agreement with French Safran for supply of titanium products.

Safran and HAL JV in India to support Indian helicopter operators

Safran: Safran and HAL JV in India to support Indian helicopter operators .

Safran Electrical & Power to supply harnesses for Embraer

Safran SA : Safran electrical & power chosen to supply electrical harnesses for the Embraer Legacy 450 & 500

Safran holds totality of Technofan shares after squeeze out

Safran : At the close of public buyout offer on Technofan shares, Safran holds 96.71 pct of Technofan capital .Following public buyout offer on Technofan shares, a squeeze out took place which allows Safran to hold the totality of Technofan shares.

Airbus Safran set to win EU approval to take over Arianespace SA- Bloomberg

: Airbus Safran Launchers SAS is set to win EU approval as soon as next month to take over Arianespace SA-Bloomberg, citing sources

Safran to draw up shortlist of possible Morpho buyers

Safran SA : to draw up shortlist of potentional buyers for Morpho unit by end of the month with a view for a second round of bidding after summer - CEO to Reuters

Technofan to delist on July 4 - Euronext

Euronext: French Regulator AMF announced public buyout offer followed by a squeeze out on Technofan shares, initiated by Safran , at a price of 245 euros ($275.89) per share, will open from June 20 to July 1 . As of July 4 ordinary shares issued by Technofan will be delisted from Euronext Paris