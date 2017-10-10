Edition:
United Kingdom

Safran SA (SAF.PA)

SAF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

87.11EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€87.11
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
858,454
52-wk High
€87.47
52-wk Low
€59.42

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Banque Federative Credit Mutuel sells its stakes in Safran and Eiffage‍​
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - BANQUE FEDERATIVE CREDIT MUTUEL::BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE CRÉDIT MUTUEL ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF ITS STAKES IN SAFRAN AND EIFFAGE‍​.BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE CRÉDIT MUTUEL - SALE OF C.3.2M SHARES OF SAFRAN, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 0.8% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL.BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE CRÉDIT MUTUEL - SALE OF C.2.8M SHARES OF EIFFAGE, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 2.9% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL.BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE CRÉDIT MUTUEL SAYS WILL NO LONGER HOLD ANY SAFRAN AND EIFFAGE SHARES AFTER THESE TRANSACTIONS‍​.BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE CRÉDIT MUTUEL - BOOKBUILDINGS WILL COMMENCE IMMEDIATELY.BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE CRÉDIT MUTUEL - BOOKBUILDINGS WILL BE MANAGED BY SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING, SOLE BOOKRUNNER.BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE CRÉDIT MUTUEL - DEFINITIVE TERMS OF THE PLACEMENTS WILL BE DETERMINED FOLLOWING THE COMPLETION OF THE BOOKBUILDINGS PROCESS.  Full Article

Atos wins four-year contract with Safran
Tuesday, 27 Jun 2017 

June 27 (Reuters) - ATOS ::ATOS WINS MAJOR CONTRACT TO ACCOMPANY SAFRAN <<>> IN THE TRANSFORMATION OF ITS IT INFRASTRUCTURE.FOUR-YEAR CONTRACT RUNS TILL 2021 AND HAS OPTION OF A TWO-YEAR EXTENSION..ATOS SELECTED BY SAFRAN, AS ITS PARTNER TO OPTIMIZE DATACENTERS WORLDWIDE.  Full Article

Safran signs contract to support Danish EH101 engines
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Safran SA :Safran signs contract to support Danish EH101 engines.  Full Article

VSMPO-Avisma to supply titanium products to Safran
Wednesday, 13 Jul 2016 

VSMPO-Avisma PJSC :Says signs long-term agreement with French Safran for supply of titanium products.  Full Article

Safran and HAL JV in India to support Indian helicopter operators
Tuesday, 12 Jul 2016 

Safran: Safran and HAL JV in India to support Indian helicopter operators .  Full Article

Safran Electrical & Power to supply harnesses for Embraer
Monday, 11 Jul 2016 

Safran SA : Safran electrical & power chosen to supply electrical harnesses for the Embraer Legacy 450 & 500 Further company coverage: [SAF.PA] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).  Full Article

Safran holds totality of Technofan shares after squeeze out
Monday, 4 Jul 2016 

Safran : At the close of public buyout offer on Technofan shares, Safran holds 96.71 pct of Technofan capital .Following public buyout offer on Technofan shares, a squeeze out took place which allows Safran to hold the totality of Technofan shares.  Full Article

Airbus Safran set to win EU approval to take over Arianespace SA- Bloomberg
Thursday, 23 Jun 2016 

: Airbus Safran Launchers SAS is set to win EU approval as soon as next month to take over Arianespace SA-Bloomberg, citing sources Source (http://bloom.bg/28QXF9e) (Bengaluru Newsroom) (((+91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780);)).  Full Article

Safran to draw up shortlist of possible Morpho buyers
Tuesday, 21 Jun 2016 

Safran SA : to draw up shortlist of potentional buyers for Morpho unit by end of the month with a view for a second round of bidding after summer - CEO to Reuters Further company coverage: [SAF.PA] (Reporting by Paris Newsroom) ((paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Technofan to delist on July 4 - Euronext
Friday, 17 Jun 2016 

Euronext: French Regulator AMF announced public buyout offer followed by a squeeze out on Technofan shares, initiated by Safran , at a price of 245 euros ($275.89) per share, will open from June 20 to July 1 . As of July 4 ordinary shares issued by Technofan will be delisted from Euronext Paris Further company coverage: [TCFN.PA] [SAF.PA] ($1 = 0.8880 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:) ((Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 09 20;)).  Full Article

Safran SA News

Photo

Tensions ease over Pratt engine supplies to Airbus: sources

PARIS Airbus is more confident in the ability of Pratt & Whitney to speed up delayed engine shipments, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday, in a sign that supply-chain gridlock affecting European aircraft deliveries may soon reach its peak.

» More SAF.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials