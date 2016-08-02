Edition:
Haci Omer Sabanci Holding AS (SAHOL.IS)

SAHOL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

10.22TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.14TL (-1.35%)
Prev Close
10.36TL
Open
10.25TL
Day's High
10.29TL
Day's Low
10.20TL
Volume
2,133,027
Avg. Vol
6,461,179
52-wk High
11.55TL
52-wk Low
8.49TL

Latest Key Developments

Sabanci Holding says no plan on stake sale in CarrefourSA
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

Sabanci Holding :Says after media reports, Board of Directors did not take any decisions regarding a plan for sales of CarrefourSA shares to company's French partner.

Haci Omer Sabanci Holding AS raises FY 2015 non-bank combined EBITDA and sales growth guidance
Friday, 6 Nov 2015 

Haci Omer Sabanci Holding AS:Raises FY 2015 non-bank combined EBITDA growth guidance to 25- pct - 35 pct from 20 pct - 30 pct.Raises combined net sales growth guidance to 20 pct - 30 pct from 5 pct - 10 pct.

BRIEF-Turkey's Sabanci says may list Enerjisa Enerji unit

* says no decision has been taken on possible future ipo, any transaction subject to market conditions Further company coverage: (Istanbul newsroom)

