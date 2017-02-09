Edition:
United Kingdom

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL.NS)

SAIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

61.60INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.40 (+4.05%)
Prev Close
Rs59.20
Open
Rs59.50
Day's High
Rs61.75
Day's Low
Rs59.40
Volume
7,176,012
Avg. Vol
4,821,186
52-wk High
Rs68.60
52-wk Low
Rs44.10

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Steel Authority of India Dec-qtr loss narrows
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 

Steel Authority Of India Ltd : Dec quarter net loss 7.95 billion rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 126.20 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for Dec quarter net loss was 8.47 billion rupees .Net loss in Dec quarter last year was 14.81 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 100.73 billion rupees.  Full Article

BHEL gets order worth 16 bln rupees for thermal power project in Odisha
Monday, 16 May 2016 

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd : BHEL bags INR 16 billion order for setting up thermal power project in Odisha . BHEL - the order for stage-III of the brownfield power project has been placed on bhel by NTPC-SAIL power company private limited .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Steel Authority of India Ltd News

ArcelorMittal's focus on other assets may hit $1 bln Indian JV

NEW DELHI, Sept 26 ArcelorMittal's interest in buying debt-ridden Indian steel companies could derail its planned $1 billion joint venture with Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), a steel ministry report showed.

» More SAIL.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials