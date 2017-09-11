Sanofi India Ltd (SANO.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sanofi India launches Combiflam ICYHOT pain relief topical in India

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Sanofi India Ltd :Says Sanofi launches Combiflam ICYHOT pain relief topical in India.

Sanofi India June-qtr profit up about 33 pct

Sanofi India Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 853 million rupees . Says June-quarter net sales 5.65 billion rupees . Says net profit in June-quarter last year was 642 million rupees; net sales was 5.14 billion rupees . Declared interim dividend of 18 rupees per share .

Sanofi India elects Aditya Narayan as chairman

Sanofi India Ltd : Aditya narayan has been elected as chairman of the board of directors to hold such office as long as he is an independent director .

Sanofi India says recalled Combiflam batches passed Assay test

Sanofi India Ltd :reiterate that recalled combiflam batches passed assay test and contained the labelled amount of drug for therapeutic action.