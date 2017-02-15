S&T AG (SANT1.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kontron plans to merge with S&T Deutschland Holding

Kontron AG : Is planning to merge with S&T Deutschland Holding AG, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the listed S&T AG . Merger shall be evaluated and prepared in coming two months . Non-cash capital increase shall be performed subsequent to merger and is expected to be completed by Autumn 2017 . Shareholders, who received shares of S&T Deutschland Holding AG in course of merger, can contribute these shares within scope of a non-cash capital increase into S&T AG and thus become a shareholder of tecDAX-listed S&T . Kontron shareholder thus have option to take cash compensation offer or to accept offer of S&T AG based on a capital increase with compensation of 90 pct of value in new S&T AG shares and 10 pct of value as a cash component . All kontron shareholders, who in course of merger do not accept legal compulsory cash compensation offer of S&T Deutschland Holding, are given opportunity to finally exchange their kontron shares for shares of S&T and a cash component .Merger shall be submitted for decision to annual general shareholder meetings of Kontron AG and S&T Deutschland Holding AG, which are both planned to take place no later than June 2017.

S&T plans to merge Kontron with its wholly-owned subsidiary

S&T AG :Plans to merge Kontron AG with its wholly-owned subsidiary as well as a non-cash capital increase.

S&T to acquire a stake of up to 29.9 pct in Kontron

S&T AG : In advanced negotiations with Foxconn subsidiary Ennoconn about investment in S&T AG . Negotiations with Ennoconn corporation regarding an investment of Ennoconn corporation in S&T AG in the course of a 10 percent cash capital increase . Capital would thus rise from 43,916,204 euros to 48,299,824 euros ($54.10 million) . S&T AG intends to use the cash inflow from the cash capital increase to acquire a stake of up to 29.9 percent in Kontron AG, Augsburg .Management board of S&T AG announced that it is in advanced negotiations with Kontron AG shareholders to acquire a total of up to 29.9 percent of Kontron AG shares.

S&T H1 EBITDA up 21 percent to 13.1 million euros

S&T AG : Increase its sales in first half of 2016 to 196.4 million euros ($220.13 million), up from first half of 2015's 188.2 million euros . H1 EBITDA up 21 percent to 13.1 million euros (PY: 10.8 million euros) . Order backlog grew strongly in first six months of 2016, coming to 198.6 million euros as of June 30, 2016 (January 1, 2016: 181.0 million euros) . Maintaining its forecast that sales will reach 500 million euros . Further acceleration of growth and an increase in sales of more than 15 percent in 2017 seems realistic . Management expects financial year 2016 to see a successful setting forth of course of expansion group has launched .Rise in profits is set to exceed that of sales.

S&T AG confirms FY 2016 outlook

S&T AG:Confirmed its previous forecast: that group will achieve sales of more than 500 million euros in 2016.FY 2016 sales estimate 505.2 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

S&T comments on FY 2016 revenue outlook

S&T AG:Sees revenues from sales in FY 2016 of more than 500 million euros, with consolidated income set to out-rise that.FY 2016 revenue estimate 502.83 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

S&T comments on FY 2016 forecast, plans increased dividend

S&T AG:‍Sales are forecast to rise to about 500 million euros in financial year 2016, with consolidated income set to proportionally increase even further.‍Increase of dividend to 0.08 euros planned for the fiscal year 2015​.

S&T plans to acquire 100 pct in Networked Energy Services GmbH

S&T AG:Pplans to acquire 100 pct of the equity in the Europe-based Networked Energy Services GmbH, which is a subsidiary of Networked Energy Services Corp.S&T's 56 pct stake in the California-based Networked Energy Services Corp. would be transferred.Negotiations have been already started.To concentrate on serving its core markets of Eastern Europe and the German-speaking region.

S&T AG confirms FY 2015 and FY 2016 outlook

S&T AG:Maintains its forecast for 2015 as a whole of group's achieving strong, 20 pct growth in sales and consolidated income of 15 million euros.Says planned for 2016 are double-digit sales growth and profits rising even faster than that.