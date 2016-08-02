Edition:
Saputo Inc (SAP.TO)

SAP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

44.26CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.10 (+0.23%)
Prev Close
$44.16
Open
$44.17
Day's High
$44.35
Day's Low
$44.14
Volume
209,224
Avg. Vol
516,664
52-wk High
$48.98
52-wk Low
$39.74

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Saputo CEO says company looking for acquisitions
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

Saputo Inc : Saputo Inc CEO, speaking to analysts, said the company remains interested in acquisitions in Latin America, the United States, Oceania and Europe Further company coverage: [SAP.TO] (Reporting By Rod Nickel) ((rod.nickel@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Saputo Q1 earnings per share $0.44
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

Saputo Inc: Revenues for quarter amounted to $2.631 billion, an increase of $67.0 million or 2.6% . Qtrly earnings per share $0.44 .Q1 earnings per share view c$0.40, revenue view c$2.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Saputo could consolidate dairy assets in Brazil - CEO
Thursday, 2 Jun 2016 

Saputo Inc CEO Lino Saputo Jr, speaking on a conference call with analysts on Thursday: Said could make acquisitions worth as much as C$3.5 billion . Said company could be a consolidator in Brazil Further company coverage: [SAP.TO] (Reporting By Rod Nickel) ((rod.nickel@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Saputo Inc Q4 earnings per share $0.36
Thursday, 2 Jun 2016 

Saputo Inc : Saputo Inc: financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016 . Qtrly earnings per share $0.36 . Says board of directors approved a dividend of $0.135 per share . Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.41 . For Canada sector, dairy ingredient markets declined since last half of fiscal 2015, expected to remain low through first 9 months of FY 2017 . Q4 earnings per share view C$0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Q4 revenue C$2.734 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$2.73 billion.  Full Article

Saputo Inc to close three facilities in Canada - Canada Stockwatch
Tuesday, 22 Mar 2016 

Saputo Inc:Saputo Inc. will take measures aimed at improving its operational efficiency.Saputo will close three of its facilities in Canada, in Sydney (Nova Scotia), Princeville (Quebec) and Ottawa (Ontario).The closures are scheduled in June, 2016, August, 2016, and December, 2017, respectively.The current production will be integrated into other Saputo facilities.In all, approximately 230 employees will be impacted.These employees will be provided with severance and outplacement support; and some will be offered the possibility of transferring to other Saputo locations.  Full Article

RPT-GRAPHIC-Stocks to watch as NAFTA's future remains in doubt

NEW YORK, Oct 18 The future of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), a nearly 24-year-old trade pact between Canada, the United States and Mexico, hangs in doubt after the latest round of talks in Washington ended in acrimony on Tuesday, casting uncertainty over a range of stocks.

