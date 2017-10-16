Sanofi SA (SASY.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Aimmune Therapeutics Inc : :Aimmune Therapeutics announces clinical collaboration to study AR101 with Regeneron and Sanofi’s dupilumab for peanut allergy.Aimmune Therapeutics Inc - ‍regeneron will sponsor trial, with Aimmune to provide clinical supply of AR101 and food challenge materials​.Aimmune Therapeutics Inc - ‍clinical collaboration will include formation of an Aimmune-Regeneron/Sanofi joint development committee​.Aimmune Therapeutics Inc - ‍planned phase 2 clinical trial to study AR101 is expected to begin in 2018​.Aimmune Therapeutics Inc - ‍trial design will test potential to achieve sustained unresponsiveness to peanut following treatment​.

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc :Regeneron and Sanofi announce positive Dupilumab topline results from phase 3 trial in uncontrolled persistent Asthma.Regeneron and Sanofi announce positive Dupilumab topline results from phase 3 trial in uncontrolled persistent Asthma.Co, Sanofi announced pivotal phase 3 liberty asthma quest study of met its two primary endpoints.Results for 200 mg and 300 mg Dupilumab dose groups were generally comparable on both exacerbations and fev.Cos plan to submit a supplemental biologics license application to U.S. Food and drug administration (FDA) by end of year.

Sept 8 (Reuters) - :Sanofi, Regeneron: Cemiplimab receives FDA breakthrough designation for advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.Sanofi - pending data results, co and Regeneron anticipate submitting a biologics license application for Cemiplimab with the FDA in Q1 2018.Sanofi - Cemiplimab is currently under clinical development, its safety and efficacy has not been fully evaluated by any regulatory authority.

Sanofi SA :Sanofi initiates phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate therapy for genetic form of parkinson's disease.

: Sanofi nearing agreement to sell some over-the-counter products to Ipsen; deal may be announced as soon as Monday- Bloomberg, citing source .Deal could be valued at almost 100 million euros- Bloomberg, citing source.

Sanofi Sa : Sanofi genzyme begins pivotal phase 3 trial of neogaa investigational second-generation therapy for pompe disease .Sanofi genzyme begins pivotal phase 3 trial of neogaa investigational second-generation therapy for pompe disease.

Sanofi Sa : Regeneron and sanofi receive complete response letter from fda for sarilumab, an investigational treatment for rheumatoid arthritis . Sanofi says sanofi and regeneron remain committed to development of sarilumab and providing therapy to ra patients in u.s. As quickly as possible . Sanofi -if approved by fda, sarilumab would be commercialized by regeneron and sanofi genzyme, specialty care global business unit of sanofi .Sanofi - crl refers to certain deficiencies identified during gmp inspection of facility in france where sarilumab is filled and finished.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc : Regeneron says it was advised by its collaborator, Sanofi, that manufacturing deficiencies have been raised by U.S. FDA during inspection of a Sanofi facility . Regeneron pharmaceuticals says sarilumab biologics license application with U.S. FDA expected action date of October 30, 2016 - SEC filing . Regeneron says given CGMP status of Sanofi's facility is under review by FDA, it is unclear how situation may impact timing of potential approval of sarilumab . Regeneron says FDA has completed a pre-approval inspection of regeneron's sarilumab manufacturing facility . Regeneron says deficiencies raised by FDA during good manufacturing practice inspection of sanofi facility that conducts 'fill and finish' activities for sarilumab .Regeneron says no form 483 was issued in connection with inspection.

Myriad Genetics Inc : Announces an agreement with Sanofi to measure predictive cardiovascular biomarkers in patients with diabetes . Financial terms of deal were not disclosed .Under agreement, Sanofi will provide approximately 5,300 serum samples from elixa trial.

Sanofi SA : Sanofi reports open market purchase of 450,000 shares Of Myokardia Inc for $15/Share on Oct 3, 2016 .Sanofi's open market purchase of 450,000 shares of myokardia inc made on Oct 3 represents an indirect ownership in Myokardia.