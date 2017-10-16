Sartorius AG (SATG_p.DE)
79.24EUR
4:35pm BST
€-0.93 (-1.16%)
€80.17
€80.24
€80.67
€78.86
81,427
91,369
€94.34
€63.65
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Sartorius AG:Positive outlook for the full year 2016 confirmed.FY 2016 consolidated sales are expected to grow approx. 10 pct to 14 pct in constant currencies.FY 2016 company's underlying EBITDA margin is projected to gain around one percentage point in constant currencies compared with the prior-year figure of 23.6 pct. Full Article
Sartorius AG:To submit a proposal to increase share capital by use of retained earnings for carrying out a so-called stock split for both ordinary and preference shares at a ratio of 4:1.For this purpose, share capital would be increased accordingly by the conversion of capital reserves. Full Article
Sartorius AG:Says forecasts that sales will grow approx. 10 pct to 14 pct in constant currencies in FY 2016.Says confirms its sales target of around 2 billion euros in constant currencies for full year of 2020.Says on basis of constant currencies, its underlying ebitda margin is now expected to reach about 26 pct to 27 pct in 2020 instead of 23 pct formerly projected.Says company's underlying EBITDA margin is projected to gain around one percentage point in constant currencies compared with prior-year figure of 23.6 pct in 2016.FY 2015 reported revenues 1,114.8 million euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate - 1,215 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
