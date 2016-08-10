Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (SATR.NS)
SATR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
310.00INR
11:18am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.15 (-0.05%)
Prev Close
Rs310.15
Open
Rs310.00
Day's High
Rs316.05
Day's Low
Rs307.10
Volume
49,708
Avg. Vol
111,167
52-wk High
Rs602.70
52-wk Low
Rs242.05
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Satin Creditcare Network June-qtr profit more than doubles
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd
Satin Creditcare Network to consider acquisition of entire shares of Taraashna Services
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd
Satin Creditcare Network raises 250 mln rupees via issue of preference shares
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd
BRIEF-Satin Creditcare Network approves QIP for amount worth 1.50 bln rupees
* Says approves QIP of shares for an amount worth 1.50 billion rupees