Edition:
United Kingdom

SATS Ltd (SATS.SI)

SATS.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

4.66SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.02 (-0.43%)
Prev Close
$4.68
Open
$4.68
Day's High
$4.68
Day's Low
$4.64
Volume
1,146,400
Avg. Vol
2,100,854
52-wk High
$5.39
52-wk Low
$4.55

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

SATS Ltd says qtrly profit attributable down 10.6 pct
Friday, 21 Jul 2017 

July 21 (Reuters) - Sats Ltd ::For Q1 ended 30 June 2017, group revenue grew S$2.3 million or 0.5% year-on-year to S$426.5 million .Qtrly profit attributable to owners of co was S$57.3 million, S$6.8 million or 10.6% lower than last corresponding quarter."There is no indication that low yields across airline industry will improve in near future, so pricing pressure on sats is expected to continue"."Growth in air travel, ecommerce and demand for high quality, safe food remain strong".  Full Article

SATS Ltd announces partnership with the general authority of civil aviation of Saudi Arabia
Monday, 22 Aug 2016 

SATS Ltd : Sats enters Saudi Arabian cargo market) . Announces partnership with the general authority of civil aviation of Saudi Arabia (gaca) and King Fahd International Airport (kfia) . Says granted to its subsidiary Sats Saudi Arabia, the cargo handling concession is valid for 22.5 years . Says Sats will build a new cargo terminal in the vicinity of kfia and within the kingdom's new cargo village .  Full Article

SATS updates on subscription of additional shares in DFASS
Monday, 1 Aug 2016 

SATS Ltd : Says Asia-pacific star and DFASS (Singapore) each subscribed for 9.0 million ordinary shares dfass Sats for consideration of s$9.0 million each . Transaction not expected to have any material impact on sats' NTA per share and consolidated EPS for current financial year .  Full Article

Sats says cessation of Cheng Wai Wing Edmund as chairman
Tuesday, 19 Jul 2016 

SATS Ltd : Says cessation of Cheng Wai Wing Edmund as chairman and independent non-executive director .  Full Article

SATS Ltd says unit to divest 17.8 pct stake in IAC to Tokyo Airport Service Co
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 

SATS Ltd : Divestment of 17.8% stake in international airport cleaning co., ltd.) . Tfk corporation signed a share transfer agreement on 15 June 2016 to sell its 3,200 shares in international airport cleaning . Deal for for the sum of JPY 16.8 million . Says proposed divestment is not expected to have any material impact on the co's consolidated EPS for currenet FY .  Full Article

SATS Ltd says Catering Pte signed share subscription agreement with Purantara Mitra Angkasa Dua
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 

SATS Ltd : Proposed subscription of 20% shareholding in Purantara Mitra Angkasa Dua) . Sats catering pte ltd has signed a share subscription agreement with Purantara Mitra Angkasa Dua . Pursuant to the ssa the total subscription price of the proposed subscription is idr111.95 billion .  Full Article

SATS says Euleen Goh Yiu Kiang appointed chairman
Monday, 23 May 2016 

SATS Ltd : Says Edmund Cheng Wai Wing will be stepping down from office as chairman and as a director .Says Euleen Goh Yiu Kiang, an independent non-executive director of the company will be appointed chairman.  Full Article

SATS says Q4 revenue S$417.6 million versus S$425.1 million
Monday, 23 May 2016 

SATS Ltd : Q4 revenue s$417.6 million versus s$425.1 million . Says Q4 net profit s$50.7 million versus s$51.6 million .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

SATS Ltd News

BRIEF-SATS updates on joint venture in relation to Jilin Zhong Xin Cheng Food Co

* Joint venture in relation to Jilin Zhong Xin Cheng Food Co., Ltd

» More SATS.SI News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials