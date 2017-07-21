SATS Ltd (SATS.SI)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

SATS Ltd says qtrly profit attributable down 10.6 pct

July 21 (Reuters) - Sats Ltd ::For Q1 ended 30 June 2017, group revenue grew S$2.3 million or 0.5% year-on-year to S$426.5 million .Qtrly profit attributable to owners of co was S$57.3 million, S$6.8 million or 10.6% lower than last corresponding quarter."There is no indication that low yields across airline industry will improve in near future, so pricing pressure on sats is expected to continue"."Growth in air travel, ecommerce and demand for high quality, safe food remain strong".

SATS Ltd announces partnership with the general authority of civil aviation of Saudi Arabia

SATS Ltd : Sats enters Saudi Arabian cargo market) . Announces partnership with the general authority of civil aviation of Saudi Arabia (gaca) and King Fahd International Airport (kfia) . Says granted to its subsidiary Sats Saudi Arabia, the cargo handling concession is valid for 22.5 years . Says Sats will build a new cargo terminal in the vicinity of kfia and within the kingdom's new cargo village .

SATS updates on subscription of additional shares in DFASS

SATS Ltd : Says Asia-pacific star and DFASS (Singapore) each subscribed for 9.0 million ordinary shares dfass Sats for consideration of s$9.0 million each . Transaction not expected to have any material impact on sats' NTA per share and consolidated EPS for current financial year .

Sats says cessation of Cheng Wai Wing Edmund as chairman

SATS Ltd : Says cessation of Cheng Wai Wing Edmund as chairman and independent non-executive director .

SATS Ltd says unit to divest 17.8 pct stake in IAC to Tokyo Airport Service Co

SATS Ltd : Divestment of 17.8% stake in international airport cleaning co., ltd.) . Tfk corporation signed a share transfer agreement on 15 June 2016 to sell its 3,200 shares in international airport cleaning . Deal for for the sum of JPY 16.8 million . Says proposed divestment is not expected to have any material impact on the co's consolidated EPS for currenet FY .

SATS Ltd says Catering Pte signed share subscription agreement with Purantara Mitra Angkasa Dua

SATS Ltd : Proposed subscription of 20% shareholding in Purantara Mitra Angkasa Dua) . Sats catering pte ltd has signed a share subscription agreement with Purantara Mitra Angkasa Dua . Pursuant to the ssa the total subscription price of the proposed subscription is idr111.95 billion .

SATS says Euleen Goh Yiu Kiang appointed chairman

SATS Ltd : Says Edmund Cheng Wai Wing will be stepping down from office as chairman and as a director .Says Euleen Goh Yiu Kiang, an independent non-executive director of the company will be appointed chairman.

SATS says Q4 revenue S$417.6 million versus S$425.1 million

SATS Ltd : Q4 revenue s$417.6 million versus s$425.1 million . Says Q4 net profit s$50.7 million versus s$51.6 million .