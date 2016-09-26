Edition:
United Kingdom

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (SAXG.DE)

SAXG.DE on Xetra

55.09EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-1.73 (-3.04%)
Prev Close
€56.82
Open
€56.59
Day's High
€56.59
Day's Low
€55.05
Volume
111,850
Avg. Vol
105,338
52-wk High
€58.99
52-wk Low
€34.25

Stroeer sees FY 2017 revenue between 1.2 bln to 1.3 bln euros
Monday, 26 Sep 2016 

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA : Ströer announces its first guidance for 2017 and confirms guidance for 2016 as well as dividend policy . For 2017, board of management of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA is forecasting revenue between 1.2 billion to 1.3 billion euros based on organic revenue growth in mid to high single-digit percentage range . Confirming unchanged dividend policy for coming years with a dividend payout ratio of between 25% and 50% (prior year: 36%) . Operational EBITDA of over 320 million euros is projected for 2017, also net of any contributions from future acquisitions .Board of management also expects dividend per share for 2016 to increase significantly by around 40 pct to an unprecedented 1 euro.  Full Article

Stroeer confirm fy 2016 guidance for more than 280 ebitda
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

Stroeer : T online purchase raises H1 revenues by 38 percent to 502.3 million eur and operational EBITDA by 46 percent to 114.6 million eur . Adjusted earnings rise by 79 percent to 60.6 million eur . Says organic growth in H1 8.7 percent .Confirms FY 2016 guidance for more than 280 mln eur EBITDA.  Full Article

Stroeer sales, earnings up in first half
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

Stroeer Se & Co Kgaa : news: ströer se & co. kgaa: ströer increases revenue and earnings significantly in the first six months following the acquisition of t-online (news with additional features) . H1 revenue rose 38 percent to 502.3 million eur Further company coverage: [SAXG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA considers to launch share repurchase program
Friday, 29 Apr 2016 

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA:Considers to launch share repurchase program and other possible measures in response to short-seller attack.In connection with the short-seller attack by hedge fund Muddy Waters, Stroeer is currently considering all possible measures normally taken in reaction to a short-seller attack.Has not yet taken a decision on possible measures to be taken.  Full Article

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA raises FY 2016 outlook
Thursday, 28 Apr 2016 

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA:Says raises guidance for 2016 operational EBITDA to more than 280 million euros ($317.74 million).FY 2016 EBITDA 284.64 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA to propose FY 2015 dividend
Tuesday, 22 Mar 2016 

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA:Says proposes dividend increase to 0.70 euros per share for 2015‍​.  Full Article

Stroeer confirms FY 2016 guidance
Tuesday, 23 Feb 2016 

Stroeer SE:Confirms FY 2016 guidance of revenue at 1.1 billion - 1.2 billion euros, operational EBITDA at 270 million - 280 million euros.FY 2016 EBITDA estimate 272.89 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Stroeer gives Q1 2016 forecast, confirms FY 2016 EBITDA guidance - Reuters
Thursday, 14 Jan 2016 

Stroeer SE:Sees double-digit organic sales growth in Q1 2016 - Reuters.Affirms FY 2016 EBITDA guidance.  Full Article

Goldbach Group says Stroeer to take over Goldbach activities in Poland
Wednesday, 30 Dec 2015 

Goldbach Group AG:Says Stroeer is taking over Goldbach Group's Polish online business.The sale marks Goldbach's full withdrawal from Eastern Europe.Transaction will be completed in the first quarter of 2016.Both parties have agreed not to disclose any details of the offer price.  Full Article

Stroeer acquires majority shareholding in Statista GmbH
Friday, 18 Dec 2015 

Stroeer SE:Stroeer Venture GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Stroeer SE, signed a purchase agreement with the shareholders of Statista GmbH on the acquisition of a majority interest of 78.8 pct in Statista GmbH.Purchase price is around 57.2 million euros.Stroeer Venture GmbH will also increase its interest in Statista GmbH to 81.3 pct in a cash capital increase for which it will pay Statista GmbH around 7.5 million euros.Transaction is due to be closed in the first quarter of 2016.  Full Article

German stocks - Factors to watch on August 10

FRANKFURT, Aug 10 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0616 GMT.

