SBM Offshore NV (SBMO.AS)

SBM Offshore updates on status of leniency agreement

SBM Offshore NV : Update on status of leniency agreement . Fifth chamber of Brazilian federal prosecutor service has not approved leniency agreement signed by Brazilian authorities, Petrobras and SBM Offshore .Company is seeking clarification on decision and will update market accordingly.

SBM Offshore comments on tender conditions - conf call

SBM Offshore NV : Says when market is down, tender conditions can become unbearable; says it will not take risks which could put company at risk - conference call Further company coverage: [SBMO.AS] (Gdynia Newsroom:) ((Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 09 20;)).

SBM Offshore H1 underlying profit down, announces new CFO

SBM Offshore NV : H1 directional revenue $939 million versus $954 million in Reuters poll . H1 directional EBITDA $327 million versus $336 million in Reuters poll . H1 directional backlog $18.0 billion versus $18.9 billion on Dec. 31 . H1 directional underlying profit attributable to shareholders $66 million versus $51 million in Reuters poll . First half 2016 lease & operate fleet uptime performance was 95 pct . Revenue contribution from new additions to lease & operate fleet has allowed company to commence generating positive free cash flow in H1 . Proportional net debt at end of June reduced by $68 million to $3.1 billion . P.M. Van Rossum will retire as management board member and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) . Supervisory board nominates Mr. D.H.M. Wood as management board member and CFO . FPSO Turritella (US Gulf of Mexico): vessel is on location in the US Gulf of Mexico and the United States Coast Guard’S Certificate of Compliance was issued on July 29, 2016 . Reiterates its 2016 guidance and announces initiation of a 150 million euros ($167.6 million) share repurchase program . Positive free cash flow is expected to be continued over remainder of 2016 . Expectations for low order intake in 2016 and 2017 remain unchanged . FY 2016 directional capital expenditure for the three finance lease vessels under construction has been revised from approximately $90 million to approximately $70 million.

SBM Offshore to propose D.H.M Wood's appointment to board for 4 years

Sbm Offshore Nv : To hold general meeting where it will be proposed that d h m wood will be appointed as management board member for 4 years until 2021 agm . During egm of november 30, 2016 p m van rossum will step down as management board member and cfo .Wood has worked at royal dutch shell plc since 1993; wood most recently as cfo of showa shell sekiyu k.k. In japan.

SBM Offshore reports YTD 2016 directional revenue of $442 million

Sbm Offshore NV : Year-To-Date 2016 directional revenue in line with management expectations at $442 million . Reiterating 2016 directional revenue and EBITDA guidance of at least $2.0 billion and around $750 million, respectively . Directional backlog as of March 31, 2016 is $18.5 billion versus $18.9 billion as of Dec. 31, 2015 . Discussions with Brazilian authorities and Petrobras regarding a settlement agreement are progressing . Timing and size of any potential settlement remain to be confirmed .Cooperating with US department of justice in its enquiries following reopening of its case in January.

SBM Offshore NV:Confirmation of the settlement regarding allegations against CEO and member of the supervisory board.

SBM Offshore to be included in Amsterdam AEX index

Euronext NV:Announces yearly review of the AEX, AMX and AScX indices.ABN Amro and SBM Offshore to be included in the AEX index.Delta Lloyd and OCI to be romeved from the AEX index.Delta Lloyd, Intertrust, OCI and Warehouses De Pauw to be included in the AMX index.Binckbank, Fagron and SBM Offshore to be removed from the AMX index.Binckbank, Fagron, Probiodrug and Van Lanschot to be included in the AScX index.Esperite and Holland Colours to be removed from the AScX index.Changes will be effective as of March 21, 2016.

SBM Offshore gives FY 2016 outlook

SBM Offshore NV:Sees FY 2016 directional revenue of $2.0 billion and EBITDA about $750 million.

SBM Offshore NV says U.S. authorities re-open corruption probe - Reuters

SBM Offshore NV:SBM Offshore, said on Wednesday that U.S. authorities had re-opened an inquiry into bribery allegations by the Dutch company - RTRS.In November 2014, SBM offshore reached a record settlement of $240 million with Dutch and U.S. authorities relating to corruption charges in Angola, Brazil and Equatorial Guinea, involving an estimated $200 million in bribes between 2007 and 2011.

SBM Offshore NV:Messrs. Chabas and Hepkema and management and supervisory boards have considered Public Prosecutor's proposal for an out-of-court settlement and decided to accept it​.This results in payment of 250.000 Brazilian reals (approximately US$ 60,000) each, which company will pay.Emphasizes that this settlement does not involve an admission of guilt and remains of opinion that accusations are without merit​​.‍Supervisory board of company affirms its earlier statement of support of Messrs. Chabas and Hepkema​‍.‍Settlement with public prosecutor reached on January 22, 2016 is subject to confirmation by judge handling case.