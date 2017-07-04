J Sainsbury PLC (SBRY.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sainsbury's "not seeing massive change in consumer behaviour"

July 4 (Reuters) - Sainsbury's :Shares up 2.4 percent after Q1 sales beat analysts' forecasts.CEO says price position versus rivals improved in Q1.CEO says Q1 grocery outcome driven by own label performance.CEO declines comment on possible Nisa deal.CEO says "not seeing massive change in consumer behaviour".CFO says comfortable with analysts' 2017-18 profit consensus of 572 million stg.

UK's CMA proposes to accept undertakings from Lloyds, Celesio

Competition and Markets Authority : UK's CMA says proposes to accept proposed undertakings from Lloyds and Celesio regarding purchase of Sainsburys UK pharmacy business Link to source: (http://bit.ly/2dsyK8p) (((Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136);)).

Sainsbury's says prices versus discounters "never sharper"

Sainsbury's : Acting CFO says price deflation in Q2 around 1 percent . CEO says Brexit vote has had no impact at all so far on customer behaviour . CEO says price position relative to discounters "has never been sharper" Further company coverage: (London Newsroom) ((UK.online@Reuters.com; +44 (0)20 7542 7717;)).

Sainsbury's expects to outperform peers in competitive market

Sainsbury's : "we expect the market to remain competitive and the effect of the devaluation of sterling remains unclear. However, sainsbury's is well positioned to navigate the changing marketplace and we are confident that our strategy will enable us to continue to outperform our major peers." .Argos q2 performance for the 13 weeks to 27 aug, argos achieved total sales growth of 3.0 percent and like-for-like sales growth of 2.3 percent.

Home Retail says Sainsbury deal completed

Home Retail Group Plc : Says acquisition of Home Retail Group by Sainsbury's has now completed in accordance with its terms .Says entire issued share capital of Home Retail Group is now owned by Newco which is now wholly owned by Sainsbury's.

Home Retail says CFO to step down after Sainsbury deal completes

Home Retail Group Plc:Richard ashton, its cfo, will be stepping down from his role upon completion of proposed acquisition of group by j sainsbury.

Home Retail says Sainsbury deal implementation scheme now effective

Home Retail :Scheme by which recommended acquisition of Home Retail Group by J Sainsbury Plc is being implemented has now become effective.

Home Retail says dealings to be suspended at 5 P.M. on Wednesday

Home Retail Group Plc :Says dealings in Home Retail Group shares on London Stock Exchange will be suspended at 5 P.M. today, and not at 4:30 P.M..

CMA gives Celesio pharmacy merger plans conditional approval

: Competition and Markets Authority gives pharmacy merger conditional go-ahead. .Celesio will have to sell pharmacies in 12 areas of England and Wales as part of its takeover of Sainsbury's pharmacies..

Home Retail says gets approval from UK's FCA for Sainsbury deal

Home Retail Group Plc :Companies have received approval from UK's FCA in relation to acquisition.