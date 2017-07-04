J Sainsbury PLC (SBRY.L)
246.40GBp
23 Oct 2017
-1.30 (-0.52%)
247.70
247.10
247.80
245.70
4,897,812
24,482,071
283.60
224.10
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Sainsbury's "not seeing massive change in consumer behaviour"
July 4 (Reuters) - Sainsbury's
UK's CMA proposes to accept undertakings from Lloyds, Celesio
Competition and Markets Authority : UK's CMA says proposes to accept proposed undertakings from Lloyds and Celesio regarding purchase of Sainsburys UK pharmacy business Link to source: (http://bit.ly/2dsyK8p) (((Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136);)). Full Article
Sainsbury's says prices versus discounters "never sharper"
Sainsbury's
Sainsbury's expects to outperform peers in competitive market
Sainsbury's
Home Retail says Sainsbury deal completed
Home Retail Group Plc
Home Retail says CFO to step down after Sainsbury deal completes
Home Retail Group Plc:Richard ashton, its cfo, will be stepping down from his role upon completion of proposed acquisition of group by j sainsbury. Full Article
Home Retail says Sainsbury deal implementation scheme now effective
Home Retail
Home Retail says dealings to be suspended at 5 P.M. on Wednesday
Home Retail Group Plc
CMA gives Celesio pharmacy merger plans conditional approval
: Competition and Markets Authority gives pharmacy merger conditional go-ahead. .Celesio will have to sell pharmacies in 12 areas of England and Wales as part of its takeover of Sainsbury's pharmacies.. Full Article
Home Retail says gets approval from UK's FCA for Sainsbury deal
Home Retail Group Plc
FTSE rises to record close, blue-chips shrug off Reckitt blip
LONDON British mid-caps jumped to a record closing level on Wednesday as investors grew more comfortable with the smaller, more domestically-focused stocks, while the FTSE 100 held its ground as third quarter earnings trickled in.
